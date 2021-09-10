Lawmen search for suspect in killing

Multiple law enforcement agencies searched an area off of East Woodson Lateral Road in Saline County on Thursday afternoon and evening for a person they suspect shot and killed a man on Ivy Chapel Road in Pulaski County on Wednesday night.

The shooter doesn't appear to have known the victim, Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said Thursday. Police also believe the suspect stole and could still be driving the victim's vehicle.

"It is a random situation at this point," Burk said. "We don't know of any ties to the two."

The Pulaski County sheriff's office describes the suspect as a white male with facial tattoos, wearing blue jeans and boots. He also could still be driving the suspect's 2001 red Ford F-150 with license plate number ABH26N.

The vehicle has a sign on the side of the door that says "Dunn Right Lawn Service." It could also have a black utility trailer with an unknown license plate still attached to the vehicle.

"The suspect was armed with a firearm last night, and he may still be with that," Burk said Thursday. "That is a concern."

Anyone who sees someone matching the description should not make contact with the suspect and immediately contact 9-1-1, Burk said.

He said members of the Arkansas State Police and the Saline County sheriff's office were helping with the search of the East Woodson Lateral Road area where they received information the suspect could be located.