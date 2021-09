LIVE! in NWA: Cate Bros plus live music all over NWA

Local rock legends The Cate Brothers (pictured) perform at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $5. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Jalopy performs at 9 p.m. today; Papa Squirrel performs at 2 p.m. Saturday; and Flipoff Pirates perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Michael Wouters Project performs at 5 p.m. today; the NWA Jazz All-Star Quartet performs at 5 p.m. Saturday; and The Damn Neighbors perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. Free, donations benefiting People Helping People. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

•Jon Dooly performs at 1 p.m. Saturday; and Cousin Smitty ($5) performs at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• A Concert Against Cancer hosts Ley Lines, Moonsong, and more, benefiting Andrea Pendergraft ($25) at 4 p.m. Saturday. Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. 442-4555; facebook.com/prairiestreetlive.

• Huntertones performs at 7:30 p.m. today at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. $33-$53. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

• Buddy Shute & Mark McGee will perform at 9 a.m. Saturday at Jammin' Java, 21 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Free. buddyshute.com.

• CongaKeyz Jazz Duo performs at 6 p.m. today; and Vince Turner performs at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road in Springdale. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

