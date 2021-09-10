Longhorns pack power offensively

FAYETTEVILLE -- If the University of Arkansas defense cannot contain or consistently tackle Texas tailback Bijan Robinson this Saturday evening, it'll be a long night for the Razorbacks.

Robinson, a 6-foot, 214-pound sophomore, piled up 103 rushing yards and 73 receiving yards in the Longhorns' 38-18 season-opening win over Louisiana-Lafayette.

"He's really a good player," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said on his Wednesday radio show. "Hard to tackle. A guy that broke a lot of tackles."

Robinson is 19th in the country with 176 all-purpose yards heading into the Week 2 matchup against the Razorbacks. He averaged 7.3 yards per touch against the Ragin' Cajuns.

"He's really fast," Arkansas linebacker Hayden Henry said. "He makes a lot of really good plays. He hits the hole downhill, and he's not afraid to run you over, but he's also got a great cut. He can juke you out, make moves."

While first-year Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian arrived in Austin with the reputation of unleashing an explosive passing game and a balanced attack in his most recent stint with College Football Playoff champion Alabama, he's really into the gritty part of the game.

"We believe in a physical brand of football," he said. "We believe in knocking people off the ball. We believe in double-teaming people and creating space for the runner."

Arkansas defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols said the 'Horns veteran offensive front is equipped to set Robinson free.

"They're big, long, solid up front," he said. "They've got pretty decent feet, so I know we'll have to work. On the D-line ... we have to be technicians with good hand placement and good eyes.

"Speaking of the running back, we have to be gap sound. If I have this A-gap, I have to be strong in this A-gap getting penetration off the line. So we just have to do our assignment."

Robinson was like last year's version of Alabama's Heisman Trophy-winning receiver De'Vonta Smith for Sarkisian in the opener. He split out, moved around, caught an 18-yard pass for the first touchdown of the game, bruised between the tackles and blazed outside of them.

"We recruit versatile backs," Sarkisian said. "Our running backs in this system are not one-dimensional. They're inside runners, they're outside runners. They pass protect. They run routes from the backfield. They run routes from split out. We ask a lot from that position."

The Longhorns returned four of five starters on the offensive line, led by right tackle Derek Kerstetter, as well as tight end Cade Brewer. But it's their skill talent that is in the spotlight with Sarkisian calling the shots.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card got off to a hot start, completing 14 of 21 passes (66.7%) for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns, with an efficiency rating of 187.7. Junior Casey Thompson shined in a limited role, hitting 4 of 5 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Sarkisian said he expects to play both quarterbacks against Arkansas. The Longhorns' passing efficiency of 192.9 ranks 18th in the nation.

Sophomore wideout Jordan Whittington had an injury plagued couple of years in burnt orange before going off with seven catches for 113 yards in the opener. His rating of 90.8 by Pro Football Focus ranked third in the country behind Ole Miss' Dontario Drummond and Air Force's Micah Davis last week.

"He's a great player with a really good work ethic," Card said of the 6-1, 203-pound Whittington. "He deserves all this. I know he's had some adversity in the past. For him to have a game like that it's pretty special."

Added Robinson: "He's a monster, for sure. ... When he broke all those tackles? I was like, shoot, if we see that all year it's going to be hard to stop this offense for sure."

Robinson is complemented in the backfield by Keilan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, who both had eight carries in the opener and combined for 91 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

The Longhorns have noted Arkansas' veteran presence on defense.

"The strength of their defense is right down the middle," Sarkisian said. "They've got two really good linebackers in Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan. Smart, heady players, very physical, tough.

"Then the guy who I think makes it all go is [Jalen] Catalon in the middle. He's back there kind of playing center field. Very aggressive player, excellent tackler, really good instincts. The way those three guys play, it allows the other guys to really penetrate up front with their defensive line, mix their coverages in the back end."

Added Johnson, referring to Pool and Morgan, "10 and 31, those are some veteran guys that know how to play football, that play instinctively. So we'll have our hands full.

"And Jalen Catalon, No. 1, the safety, is a a great player. He comes downhill real hard. I think it's going to be a great matchup and a very physical game, so I think we'll have some fun."

The Longhorns' offense excelled last week in an area where the Hogs struggled: Third-down conversions. Texas went 10 of 15 in that department to rank second nationally at 66.7% behind Texas A&M's 69.2%.

"When you believe in running the ball and sometimes pushing the ball down the field on some shots, you're going to have to play well on third down," Sarkisian said. "We set some lofty goals on third down for our guys. We practice it a lot, knowing we're going to be in them, right?

"Being 10 of 15 in that game was a great number for us. That clearly is one of the attributes Hudson has about him. He has a very unique ability to be slippery in the pocket, elusive, throw from unorthodox arm angles and still be accurate on the move. That part was effective."

Saturday’s game

NO. 15 TEXAS AT ARKANSAS

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Texas 1-0; Arkansas 1-0

TV ESPN