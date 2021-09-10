Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest After 9/11 The Article Coronavirus Core Values Weather iPad Story ideas Puzzles Archive Newsletters Obits
ADVERTISEMENT

OPINION | REVIEW: ‘Malignant’

Today at 1:45 a.m.
Madison Mitchell (Annabelle Wallis) is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders in what she believes are dreams in James Wan’s horror film “Malignant,” which opens in theaters and on HBO Max today.

Madison Mitchell (Annabelle Wallis) is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders in what she believes are dreams in James Wan’s horror film “Malignant,” which opens in theaters and on HBO Max today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT