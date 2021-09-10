• Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer that was found in February and the treatment "went well." Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was detected during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove it. The Democrat said she completed radiation therapy in May amid a busy hearing schedule, including one treatment two days after her father died. A checkup in August found she was doing well. She told ABC's "Good Morning America" that she's "feeling much better" now. The senator ran for president but dropped out before the 2020 Democratic convention as moderates lined up behind Joe Biden. Klobuchar's announcement made no explicit statement on her future but said the cancer "gave me renewed purpose to my work." Klobuchar said her cancer was Stage 1A, meaning it had not spread beyond the breast. She said she felt fortunate to have caught it early because she had delayed her mammogram because of the pandemic. "Now they tell me that my chances of getting cancer again are the same as any other person, which is great," Klobuchar said. "But I learned a lot through this year ... about the importance of getting those exams and also the gratitude for all others that surrounded me and my family, my husband." Klobuchar, a lawyer and the former chief prosecutor in Minnesota's largest county, currently chairs the powerful Senate Rules Committee, which is examining the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

• Stevie Wonder will headline Global Citizen Live's star-studded 24-hour event in Los Angeles this month to help raise awareness around poverty, climate change and the need for more access to covid-19 vaccine doses worldwide. Global Citizen officials announced Thursday that Wonder will be among several performers -- including H.E.R., Adam Lambert and Demi Lovato -- to take part in the event at The Greek Theatre on Sept. 25. The event will feature other performances by Chloe x Halle, OneRepublic, The Lumineers, 5 Seconds of Summer and Ozuna. "It is again my pleasure and honor to join with all of the artists who are using their gift of song to celebrate the Global Citizens' event by doing our part in working against global warming, starvation, and singing for equality around the world. ... We Are The Village!!!," Wonder said in a statement. Global Citizen Live will take place on six continents. Along with Los Angeles and London, performances and segments will happen in New York City, Paris, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, and Lagos, Nigeria. Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Usher, Lizzo, Elton John, Doja Cat, Metallica, Camila Cabello and Black Eyed Peas are set to perform from different locations.