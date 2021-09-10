NATURALS 14, WIND SURGE 7

Northwest Arkansas used a grand slam, a wild pitch and a balk as part of a 10-run second inning to earn a victory over Wichita on Thursday at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

Down 2-0 going into the second, the Naturals erased the deficit as Meibrys Vilora and Freddy Fermin scored on Jimmy Govern’s single. Brewer Hicklin, who had four hits, scored on a balk before Govern came home when Clay Dungan hit into a fielder’s choice. Jeison Guzman’s sacrifice bunt allowed Blake Perkins to score, and Dungan crossed home on Tyler Beck’s wild pitch. Hicklin’s grand slam capped the scoring in the second. Down 13-4 going into the bottom of the eight, Wichita produced three runs to narrow the deficit before Northwest Arkansas tacked on another run in the ninth to set the final.

C.J. Eldred (2-0) struck out four in three innings to earn the win.