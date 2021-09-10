Navigating dry seasons

Dry seasons are times when we don't feel God's comforting presence in the trenches of life. Not feeling God's presence does not mean that He is not there.

In Genesis Chapter 16, Hagar is alone and frightened and sure that God is nowhere around. Yet, in her trial, God knew exactly where she was. He saw every move she made and came to her to offer comfort and hope.

When God showed up in her nightmare, she stood amazed by the truth that God had been watching her. She was so amazed that God cared about a slave girl that she called him "The God who sees me." She personalized it. She said, "He sees me." [Genesis 16:13 NKJV]

Isn't it awesome to know that God sees you? Isn't it grand to know that the God who created the universe knows you by name?

HOW SHALL WE NAVIGATE DRY SEASONS?

"Search me, oh God, and know my heart. See if there be any wicked way in me and lead me in the way everlasting" [Psalm 139:23-24 NKJV]. David says, search me. Try me. Sin or unconfessed sin has a way of separating us from God.

If you are experiencing a dry season, maybe you have moved. David says, "search me." 'Try me." "See if I have moved." If you cannot sense God's presence, maybe you have moved.

In the spiritual world, life is lived below the waterline. Some of us have seen beautiful yachts. They are beautiful to look at, but that doesn't mean anything if its craftsmanship underneath the water isn't much.

Many of us spend so much time on what we are trying to build above the water line that we have neglected what's most critical underneath the waterline. If underneath the waterline isn't working, what's above the waterline will sink.

Some of us are wondering why we don't have victory. We say, "Well, I go to church." But that's above the waterline. We say, "I read the bible." Yes. But that's above the waterline. Maybe God seems distant because you haven't developed inner intimacy below the waterline.

And because you have not developed inner intimacy, you don't have outward victory. The result is that we live the Christian life by performance. We've got this list of things that we do for God. And so you think he should be doing something for me.

May I remind you that God is not empowering you by performance? He is empowering you by relationship. When the relationship is intact, you draw strength to navigate the dry seasons of your life from unseen places [Psalm 46:4].

SHIFTING OUR FOCUS

David had his share of dry seasons. In Psalm 13:1, David says, "How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me?" God seemed distant and detached.

However, in verse 6, David senses a ray of hope. He finds a song in the night. He says, "I will sing to the Lord Because He has dealt bountifully with me." [Psalm 13:6]

Please note that David's circumstance has not changed one iota; he still felt confused and depressed and forsaken by God. David was still hiding in the caves; Saul was still on the throne, trying to assassinate David.

So, what changes? David's focus: David basically says, "I quit focusing on me my problems. I shifted my thoughts from me to God."

David shifted his thoughts from his problems to God's love and salvation. If you are going through a dry season, shift your focus from you to God. The Psalmist said, "When I think about the goodness of God and what he has done for me, even in my dry season, my soul cries out."

Be encouraged!

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is pastor of Union AME Church at Little Rock. Please join us for worship on Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

