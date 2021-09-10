Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Ryan Ross, 20, of 2425 E. Kenwood St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Ross was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Jeffery West, 42, of 12302 Cavewood Road in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. West was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Grover Elliott, 77, of 3705 Merdock Lane in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Elliott was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Casey Schaefer, 33, of 615 N. C St. in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Schaefer was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Amy Williams, 45, of 9 Summit Place in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Williams was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jacob Haight, 31, of 5325 N. Oak St. E101 in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child. Haight was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.