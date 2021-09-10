Nothing easy so far for No. 1 McCrory

McCrory jumped out of the frying pan last week but finds itself right back in it tonight.

Seven days after taking down Des Arc in a thriller, the Jaguars, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, will have another imposing challenge when its travels to face No. 4 Clarendon at Lion Stadium.

"I'm still trying to figure out who that idiot coach is that scheduled this stuff," said a joking McCrory Coach Chris Kennon, referring to his decision to have his team play two teams ranked among the top 5 in their class in consecutive weeks. "It's almost like the playoffs in a way, you get a harder one every week."

The first two games of the year for the Jaguars were certainly no cakewalks.

McCrory (2-0) had to fight its way back from a halftime deficit to fend off perennial power Hazen 24-12 in the opener before getting nearly 240 yards rushing and surviving Des Arc's vaunted Flexbone offense to outlast the then-No. 1 Eagles 34-26 in a game that Kennon said was intense from the outset.

"I really thought our interior D-line played extremely well," Kennon explained. "We managed to take the fullback kind of out of the equation as the game progressed. [Des Arc] did a good job early, but once our interior D-linemen were able to bear down, we were able to cheat the other areas. And I thought we ran to the football well after making the adjustments."

The ability to adapt has been a boost for the Jaguars during the early stages of the season. Preparing for Hazen's multiple offensive sets, then pivoting to Des Arc's ground-and-pound attack has given McCrory a variety of looks, which should prove beneficial as the year moves forward. Facing those types of offenses has also helped the Jaguars' younger guys, too, according to Kennon.

The Jaguars returned most of their starters from a year ago, namely quarterback Cason Campbell and all-everything senior Reid Kennon. Yet, several sophomores have seen action in games against teams that are equipped to make deep playoff runs.

"That's been my biggest surprise," Chris Kennon said of his 10th-graders. "I've had some guys from that class that have played really well and have stepped in. I knew what we had coming back with my older guys and what they were capable of, but we had a couple of holes to fill.

"Those sophomores have done a really good job of coming in prepared and jumping in some spots that we needed them to."

Campbell, a third-year starter who Kennon said has done a good job with his legs, threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns in last week's battle with the Eagles, while Reid Kennon is averaging 100 yards rushing at running back and making nearly 10 tackles at linebacker. The Jaguars may need both to put up similar numbers tonight against a team that's just as talented as Hazen and Des Arc.

Clarendon (1-0) has a pair of University of Arkansas signees on its roster in athlete Quincey McAdoo and tight end Dax Courtney to go along with a host of other playmakers on both sides.

"Their team speed is impressive," Kennon said. "With McAdoo, he's obviously one of the better athletes in the state in any classification. Trying to defend him is tough anyway, but I think their quarterback [Kaleb Williams] is probably the most underrated player on the team.

"He throws it pretty good, but his ability to run the ball is really scary. We've got to account for him in everything that we do."

The Lions, who beat Barton on Sept. 3 behind McAdoo's two-touchdown night, outscored McCrory 54-46 last season. Kennon believes a similar point total may be in store for Clarendon if the Jaguars aren't able to make plays, particularly on defense.

"We're going to have to get some stops throughout the game," he said. "That's a must. And we're going to have to get some turnovers, too. Of course, we've got to continue to score and move the ball on offense to keep the ball out of their hands.

"We're going to have our work cut out for us, that's for sure."