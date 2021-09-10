FOOTBALL

Steelers, Watt reach deal

A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Pittsburgh Steelers and two-time All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt have come to terms on a four-year extension worth $112 million that will make Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not publicly announced. Watt, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, will be paid an average of $28 million a season over the course of the extension, which exceeds the $27 million annually made by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. The agreement also ends any speculation about the team's long-term plans for Watt and clears up his availability for Sunday's season opener in Buffalo.

Ravens lose another RB

The Baltimore Ravens listed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters as limited in practice Thursday, and ESPN later reported each player had a torn ACL. ESPN cited unidentified sources in its report. Losing Edwards would be another major blow to Baltimore's backfield after the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury in their final preseason game. Running back Justice Hill went on injured reserve this week. Veteran running back Devonta Freeman is joining Baltimore's practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus. Baltimore opens its season Monday night at Las Vegas.

TRACK & FIELD

Thompson-Herah first in Zurich

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah finished her season with another victory, clocking a meet record 10.65 seconds to win the women's 100 meters at the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Thursday. The Jamaican earned her third Diamond League title by pulling away from Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who was second in 10.83. She was one of several Olympic champions who finished the season-long Diamond League circuit with a win. Armand Duplantis won the men's pole vault with a leap of 6.06 meters. World record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway defended his Diamond League title by winning the men's 400 hurdles in 47.35 and Faith Kipyegon held off a surging Sifan Hassan on the final sprint to win the women's 1,500 in 3:58.33. American Fred Kerley, the silver medalist in Tokyo, won the men's 100 in 9.87.

GOLF

Rose off to solid start

Justin Rose needs to win the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England, to qualify automatically for a fifth consecutive appearance at the Ryder Cup. The Englishman shot a bogey-free, 5-under 67 and was three shots off the first-round lead shared by Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat and South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout, two players for whom the specter of Ryder Cup qualification does not matter this week. The European Tour's flagship event at its headquarters at Wentworth, southwest of London, marks the final chance for Ryder Cup hopefuls to earn points to get into the final places on offer for the match against United States at Whistling Straits this month. Rose, ranked No. 45, is most likely relying on a captain's pick by Padraig Harrington and he did his cause no harm by making three birdies in his first six holes and also picking up a shot on the par-5 18th. He was tied for fourth place.

BASEBALL

Yanks' pitcher to IL

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon was added to the 10-day injured list Thursday with a partial tear of a tendon in his right ankle, and Manager Aaron Boone also said reliever Zack Britton has had season-ending Tommy John surgery. The reeling Yankees are feeling more optimistic about ace Gerrit Cole, who left a start Tuesday with left hamstring tightness. Cole played catch Thursday and plans to throw a bullpen today or Saturday with an eye toward a return to game action Monday or Tuesday. The Yankees have lost five in a row and nine of 11 since winning 13 in a row. A 6-3 defeat to Toronto on Wednesday dropped them a half-game behind Boston for the first AL wild card. Boone said Taillon felt discomfort in his ankle toward the end of a start Monday, when he pitched three-run ball over seven innings in an 8-0 loss to the Blue Jays. He had a PRP injection this week and was in a walking boot Wednesday and Thursday, Boone said. He's hopeful to be out of the boot Friday, and there's a chance he only misses one start.

BASKETBALL

Lakers add center Jordan

DeAndre Jordan is back in Los Angeles, and this time he'll be chasing a championship from the Staples Center locker room that has a few more trophies in it. The longtime Clippers center signed with the Lakers on Thursday, filling their penultimate roster spot as the 10th 30-something player on the 17-time NBA champions' remarkably experienced roster. Jordan is a 13-year NBA veteran who spent his first 10 seasons down the Staples hallway with the Clippers before spending the past three years in Dallas, New York and Brooklyn. He led the league in field goal percentage five times and won two rebounding titles during his decade with the Clippers, who reversed the franchise's image as longtime losers on the famed Lob City teams with Chris Paul and Blake Griffin. Jordan, 33, is joining the Lakers after his career stalled with the Nets. After averaging just 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for Brooklyn last season in 21.9 minutes per game -- all his lowest totals since 2013 -- Jordan was traded earlier this month to the Detroit Pistons, who bought out the remaining two years and $20 million on his contract.

HOCKEY

Three elected to HOF

Longtime NHL player, coach and executive Paul Holmgren, retired forward Peter McNab and broadcaster Stan Fischler make up the 2021 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. USA Hockey announced the class Thursday. Holmgren, McNab and Fischler are set to be inducted along with the class of 2020 at a ceremony in December. Holmgren played for, coached and most recently ran the front office for the Philadelphia Flyers. He was an assistant coach when the U.S. won the World Cup of Hockey in 1996 and was part of the American management team at the event in 2016. McNab played 14 NHL seasons with the Bruins, Sabres, Canucks and Devils. Fischler was a staple of hockey broadcasts in the New York area for decades.