100 years ago

Sept. 10, 1921

HOT SPRINGS --Prohibition enforcement officers are not expected to stand by and make no effort to prevent the escape of those they are seeking to arrest, it was said here today by Thad W. Bowden, head of the Prohibition Enforcement Bureau for Arkansas, who also declared officers are not expected to shoot any one except in self-defense. The shooting of Dexter Sheffield of this city, which took place early Wednesday morning, when officers stopped a Ford car in which Sheffield, Will Blocker and two women were riding, was declared to be an accident by officers today.

50 years ago

Sept. 10, 1971

• Arkansas' vocational-rehabilitation program ranked fifth in the nation during the last fiscal year in the number of handicapped persons rehabilitated per 100,00 population, according to Dr. Roger B. Bost, director of the state Social and Rehabilitative Services Department. Arkansas has finished among the top five states in the number of persons rehabilitated on a population basis for five consecutive years. Arkansas' record of 302 persons per 100,000 rehabilitated was surpassed only by the District of Columbia, West Virginia, South Carolina and Kentucky.

25 years ago

Sept. 10, 1996

• Shackled hand and foot, Susan McDougal went to jail Monday rather than answer a Whitewater prosecutor's questions about President Clinton. McDougal said nothing as she walked with other prisoners to a van that would take them from the federal courthouse in downtown Little Rock to the Faulkner County jail in Conway, which holds some prisoners for the U.S. Marshals Service. Before entering the courthouse, McDougal said it was her distrust of Whitewater independent counsel Kenneth Starr that caused her to choose jail over answering Starr's questions before a grand jury. McDougal denied that her actions had anything to do with contacts between her attorneys and a lawyer for Clinton.

10 years ago

Sept. 10, 2011

• Tuition and fees at Arkansas public colleges and universities rose faster than inflation in the past five years at all but six institutions, according to a report compiled by legislative auditors. The report, presented to a legislative committee Friday, showed that tuition rose more than the 11.6 percent rate of inflation from 2005 to 2010 at 26 of the state's 32 institutions of higher education. That was true at all 10 four-year institutions in Arkansas and all but six of the two-year institutions. Auditors took a closer look at the nine schools with the highest rates of increase, including National Park Community College in Hot Springs, where tuition and fees increased 78.9 percent in the five years covered by the study. Statistics weren't further parsed for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, which is transitioning from a two-year institution to a four-year institution.