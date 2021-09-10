Overall Top 10 games

EL DORADO AT NO. 2 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Cabot

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; El Dorado: Steven Jones

RECORDS Cabot 2-0; El Dorado 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Cabot Coach Scott Reed spent 12 seasons and won four state titles at El Dorado before taking over as head coach at Cabot in 2018. He's also beaten his former team twice since then. ... El Dorado led by double digits for much of last week's game at Camden Fairview until the Cardinals rallied late to get closer. ... Panther all-purpose back Braden Jay has scored on rushing, receiving and kick-return touchdowns this season. ... The Wildcats have dropped three in a row to Cabot since winning 28-24 in 2017.

NO. 3 GREENWOOD AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Mayo-Thompson Stadium, Fort Smith

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Fort Smith Northside: Mike Falleur

RECORDS Greenwood 2-0; Fort Smith Northside 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Northside had two players (Ty Massey and Sundquist Church) run for more than 100 yards each in its season opener two weeks ago. ... Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston is fourth in the state in passing yards with 685. He's also thrown four touchdowns. ... The Bulldogs tallied more than 700 yards of offense last week against Fort Smith Southside. ...The last time the Grizzlies beat Greenwood was in 2018. That game was also at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

NO. 4 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT NO. 6 FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Harmon Field, Fayetteville

COACHES North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur; Fayetteville: Casey Dick

RECORDS North Little Rock 1-0; Fayetteville 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Randy Sandefur won his first game as a head coach at North Little Rock last week against Springdale Har-Ber. ... Fayetteville lost to the Charging Wildcats 35-17 last season. That was the Bulldogs' first loss to North Little Rock after winning the previous nine games between the two. ... Senior Isaiah Sategna of Fayetteville leads the state in receiving with 20 catches for 465 yards. ... North Little Rock running back Torrence Moore ran for 153 yards a week ago.

NO. 5 PULASKI ACADEMY AT LIPSCOMB (TENN.) ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Lipscomb Academy Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; Lipscomb Academy: Trent Dilfer

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 2-0; Lipscomb Academy 3-0

NOTEWORTHY The Bruins will be playing in the Nashville, Tenn., area for the third year in a row. Pulaski Academy split a pair of games at Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood in 2019 and 2020. ... Lipscomb Academy plays its next three games on the road after tonight. ... Pulaski Academy running back Joe Himon recently earned Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week honors after totaling 368 yards of offense and five touchdowns in his last outing. ... The Bruins have won 24 consecutive games.

JONESBORO AT NO. 7 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE John McConnell Stadium, Conway

COACHES Jonesboro: Randy Coleman; Conway: Keith Fimple

RECORDS Jonesboro 1-1; Conway 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Conway has beaten Jonesboro in each of the last four seasons. Jonesboro did come away with a 41-38 victory in 2016. ... Golden Hurricane quarterback Rykar Acebo is averaging 272.5 yards passing. ... The Wampus Cats forced Bentonville to turn the ball over six times in their come-from-behind victory last week in Benton County. ... Conway running back Boogie Carr has rushed for 202 yards this season on 41 carries. ... Jonesboro has a bye next week before playing El Dorado in its 6A-East opener on Sept. 24.

KANSAS CITY (MO.) ROCKHURST AT NO. 8 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

COACHES Kansas City Rockhurst: Kelly Donohoe; Bentonville: Jody Grant

RECORDS Kansas City Rockhurst 0-2; Bentonville 1-1

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville held on to knock off Rockhurst 21-17 last season. ... The Tigers, who lost a rare home regular-season game last week to No. 7 Conway, will play their first road game of the year in 14 days at Springdale Har-Ber. ... Running back Josh Ficklin has 319 yards and three touchdowns rushing for Bentonville. ... Rockhurst lost its first two games by a combined seven points, including a 24-23 overtime setback to Park (Mo.) Hill, on Sept. 3.

NO. 9 LAKE HAMILTON AT MALVERN

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Claude Mann Stadium, Malvern

COACHES Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran; Malvern: J.D. Plumlee

RECORDS Lake Hamilton 1-0; Malvern 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Five of the last seven meetings have gone Lake Hamilton's way, including a 21-point victory a year ago. ... Both teams have played just one game, with the Wolves coming off a bye week after beating Hot Springs Lakeside to start the season. ... The Leopards got 130 yards rushing from quarterback Cedric Simmons to beat Glen Rose last Friday night. ... Malvern's last victory over Lake Hamilton came in 2016, a 35-33 decision.

NO. 10 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT MAGNOLA

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Magnolia

COACHES Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu; Magnolia: Mark King

RECORDS Little Rock Christian 2-0; Magnolia 0-2

NOTEWORTHY The Panthers handed Little Rock Christian a 52-49 loss also during a nonconference matchup in 2020. ... Warriors running back Jayvean Dyer-Jones has ran for 307 yards through two games. ... Magnolia has lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2019. ... The Panthers have scored just 10 points in its first two weeks. ... Tonight's game will be Little Rock Christian's first away from Warrior Stadium.

NOTE No. 1 Bryant is off.