Pea Ridge native Fletcher named state president

PEA RIDGE -- Pea Ridge native Sandy Fletcher was installed as the ESA Arkansas State Council President on June 19 at the DoubleTree Inn & Suites in Bentonville during the 70th annual Arkansas ESA State Convention.

Fletcher has been in Beta Alpha for 11 years. She joined as a legacy member as her mother, Billie Escue, was a member of Alpha Nu in Pea Ridge in the 1970s.

Fletcher will be installed as the corresponding secretary on the ESA International Council board next July in Indianapolis.

Other officers are junior past president Ashley Brown of Memphis, Tenn.; treasurer Sarah Fletcher of Centerton; recording secretary Gale French of Fort Smith; first vice president Karen Kitterman of Pea Ridge; president Sandy Fletcher of Pea Ridge; second vice president Cheryl Sell of Memphis; corresponding secretary Meghan Good of Bentonville; and parliamentarian Haley Markle of Harrison.