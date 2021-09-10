Pine Bluff High School cancels Friday classes after fight causes 'lockdown scenario,' superintendent says

A fight at Pine Bluff High School led to multiple arrests and a campus lockdown, Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren said in a signed open letter Thursday evening.

According to the letter, released more than 2 hours after the end of the school day, at least four law enforcement agencies responded to the altercation, including the Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's office, Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department, and officers from the Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center. Warren said the campus will be closed today and classes will resume Monday.

The canceled school day will be made up at a later date.

"[Thursday], we experienced the escalation of behavior on our Pine Bluff High School campus that jeopardized the safety of students and staff," Warren wrote. "[Thursday] several students were engaged in a fight on the campus that resulted in a lockdown scenario, increased law enforcement presence, and students arrested. It is always a sad day for us when members of our learning community have to deal with violence, bullying, or any behavior that is counterproductive to teaching and learning."

Pine Bluff Police Sgt. Richard Wegner said officers responded to an altercation he described as a "schoolyard brawl" that resulted in multiple arrests, but added no weapons were found and no injuries occurred. He did not specify how many students were arrested.

"What happened [Thursday] is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our district," Warren wrote. "The Pine Bluff High School campus (ONLY) will be closed for students on Friday, September 10th. District administration along with high school faculty will use this time to enhance our safety and security plan and collaborate with law enforcement."

The new safety and security plan will be implemented when classes resume Monday, Warren added.

Warren announced at a district stakeholder meeting in August the Jefferson County Sheriff's office would provide three security officers for the four secondary campuses -- one each at Pine Bluff High and Jack Robey Junior High, and one overseeing Robert F. Morehead Middle and Dollarway High -- as well as one covering the five elementary campuses.

All extracurricular and athletic activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Pine Bluff High have been canceled. The school's varsity football team has an open date this weekend.

"I want to thank our community law enforcement members for their response [Thursday]," Warren wrote. "As a community, we should be very proud of how the Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Fire Department, Jack Jones Juvenile Detention Center Officers and other respondents answered the call to support our school.

"To our students and staff, despite the extraordinary situation that occurred [Thursday], you remained calm and committed to be your best, thank you."