Plane carrying dual nationals exits Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The first international civilian passenger flight since the end of the U.S. airlift departed from the Afghan capital and landed in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday with scores of dual nationals on board, including Americans.

The Qatar Airways flight to Doha marked a breakthrough in the bumpy coordination between the U.S. and Afghanistan's new rulers. A dayslong standoff over charter planes at another airport has left hundreds of mostly Afghan people stranded, waiting for Taliban permission to leave.

The manifest for the Qatar Airways flight granted permission for 211 passengers, including about 30 Americans, to leave Kabul, according to diplomats in Kabul who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. It was not immediately clear how many passengers made it to the airport to board the flight, but footage showed a group of men, women and children boarding the plane.

The Taliban was pressed to allow the departures by U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, said an official, who also spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters. The dual nationals on the manifest also included passport holders from Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Canada and Germany.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne released a statement Thursday saying the U.S. "facilitated the departure of U.S citizens and lawful permanent residents" on the flight.

"The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights" from Kabul airport, the statement read. "They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort. This is a positive first step."

The White House said before the flight that there were roughly 100 U.S. citizens left in Afghanistan. But several veterans groups have said that number is too low because many citizens never bothered to tell U.S. officials they were in the country. And they said the figure overlooks green-card-carrying permanent U.S. residents living in Afghanistan who want to leave.

Many thousands of Afghans remain desperate to get out, too, afraid of what Taliban rule might hold.

Qatari and Taliban officials gathered on the tarmac in Kabul on Thursday to announce that the airport was nearly fully operational after significant repairs were made after the Taliban came to power. They also confirmed that Americans and other Western passport-holders were on the flight.

Mutlaq al-Qahtani, a Qatari special envoy, told reporters that it should no longer be seen as an "evacuation" but rather free passage for those with valid travel documents. "We want people to feel that this is normal."

"I can say this is a historic day in the history of Afghanistan, as the Kabul airport is now operational," he said. "We want to have a gradual reopening of the airport."

He said another 200 passengers will leave Afghanistan today.

The airport was extensively damaged in the final days of the U.S. airlift, but experts from Qatar and Turkey repaired it in recent days, Qatari authorities said.

The airport is no longer the Hamid Karzai International Airport, but simply Kabul International Airport, with the name of the country's former president removed. Several Taliban flags flew from the terminal, which was emblazoned "The Islamic Emirate seeks peaceful and positive relations with the world."

As Taliban authorities patrolled the tarmac, passengers presented their documents for inspection and dogs sniffed luggage laid out on the ground. Some veteran airport employees had returned to their jobs after fleeing during the harrowing chaos of the U.S.-led airlift.

The Taliban pledged that once the airlift was complete, Afghans with travel documents would be free to leave the country.

"Anyone who carries valid travel documents, passports, visa will be allowed to travel," Taliban spokesman Qari Yousef Ahmadi said Thursday. "They will be allowed to proceed after going through the legal process."

Irfan Popalzai, 12, boarded Thursday's flight with his mother and five siblings. He said his family lives in Maryland.

"I am an Afghan, but you know I am from America and I am so excited" to leave, he said.

PLANES ON TARMAC

In the northern city of Mazar-e Sharif, a number of planes chartered to evacuate at-risk Afghans have been stuck on the tarmac for days. Organizers of that evacuation effort say the Taliban have not granted the planes permission to take off. Many are believed to not have the necessary travel documents. The Taliban said technical issues and the lack of fully functioning Interior and Foreign ministries have held up the effort.

This week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was working with the Taliban to move U.S. citizens and other allies out of the country safely but that complications had arisen over some passengers' travel documents.

"It's my understanding that the Taliban has not denied exit to anyone holding a valid document, but they have said those without valid documents, at this point, can't leave," Blinken said in a news conference in Doha.

In Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, an Afghan who worked 15 years as an interpreter for the U.S. military was moving from hotel to hotel and running out of money as he, his eight children and his wife waited for the OK from the Taliban to leave.

"I'm frightened I will be left behind," said the man, whose name was withheld by The Associated Press for his safety.

The interpreter said he was one of many former U.S. employees whose special visas the United States approved in the last weeks of the American military presence in Afghanistan. But with the U.S. Embassy closed when the Taliban took over in Kabul on Aug. 15, it has become impossible to get the visa stamped into his passport.

He said he doesn't trust Taliban assurances that they will not take revenge against Afghans who worked for the Americans.

"No, never," he said. "I never believe them, because they are lying."

Afghanistan war veteran Matt Zeller, who founded the organization No One Left Behind to help Afghans who supported American troops, said he does not believe it is possible for applicants to the special immigrant visa program to get visas without an embassy in Kabul.

"For all intents and purposes, these people's chances of escaping the Taliban ended the day we left them behind," he said.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. is looking at such steps as electronic visas to overcome the lack of an embassy in Afghanistan.

The organization War Time Allies estimates that as many as 20,000 special visa applicants remain in the country, not counting those eligible under a more liberal rule change made in July. Add their families to that and the total amounts to more than 80,000 people, according to the group.

UNSTABLE SITUATION

The situation in Afghanistan remains unstable, with protests breaking out across the country in recent days as the Taliban announced a caretaker government in the capital, composed largely of hard-line Taliban members. Several members of the new interim government were previously detained at Guantanamo Bay and were released in exchange for U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl in 2014.

On Wednesday, Taliban forces cracked down on a protest in Kabul, detaining several Afghan journalists and severely beating two who work for Etilaatroz, an Afghan newspaper, the outlet said on Twitter. Photos shared on social media showed their backs covered with lash marks.

The Interior Ministry later announced a ban on protests, saying participants have been "harassing people and disrupting normal life."

"All citizens are informed that for the time being, they should not try to hold demonstrations under any name or title," the statement said.

"For the past few days, a number of people in Kabul and other provinces have taken to the streets in the name of demonstrations, disrupting security, harassing people and disrupting normal life," it added.

The international community is still grappling with how to manage the Taliban takeover.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Thursday that Washington is closely monitoring whether al-Qaida militants will once again attempt to use Afghanistan as a staging ground to launch attacks against the United States.

"The whole community is kind of watching to see what happens and whether or not al-Qaida has the ability to regenerate in Afghanistan," he said while visiting Kuwait. "We put the Taliban on notice that we expect them to not allow that to happen."

The Taliban criticized the U.S. on Thursday for continuing to "blacklist" Sirajuddin Haqqani, the new interim interior minister, who is also on the FBI's most wanted list. His father founded the Haqqani network, a Taliban offshoot that the U.S. has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

The Taliban said in a statement Thursday that the Haqqani family "does not have a separate name or organizational setup" and that blacklisting the interior minister violates the 2020 Doha agreement.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Reuters that Britain "will continue to judge the Taliban on their actions."

"We would want to see, in any situation, a diverse group in leadership which seeks to address the pledges that the Taliban themselves have set out, and that's not what we have seen," he said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday that "the announcement of a transitional government without the participation of other groups and yesterday's violence against demonstrators and journalists in Kabul are not signals that give cause for optimism."

China announced that it will send around $31 million worth of aid, including coronavirus vaccines, to Afghanistan. Xinhua, the state-run news agency, reported that Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China welcomes Taliban statements related to government formation and international cooperation, particularly on terrorism, and "the key is to transform them into concrete action."

Meanwhile, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country on Aug. 15, released a statement Wednesday saying he believed his departure "was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens."

He also firmly denied what he described as "baseless allegations" that he fled with millions of dollars "belonging to the Afghan people" and said he is open to a U.N. investigation or audit.

Information for this article was contributed by Susannah George and Siobhan O'Grady of The Washington Post; and by Kathy Gannon, Ellen Knickmeyer, Julie Watson and Bernard Condon of The Associated Press.