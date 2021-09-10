PREP FOOTBALL: Greenwood senior relishes wearing special jersey and honoring late Aaron Gamble

GREENWOOD – Luke Brewer is well aware of the significance of being the last Greenwood Bulldog to wear jersey No. 84.

Greenwood retired the number in honor of Aaron Gamble on Friday night in a ceremony at halftime. Gamble and his son, Landry, were killed in an automobile accident in June. The family requested that Brewer wear the number for the remainder of the season.

"It's awesome to be granted that number," Brewer said. "I get to play with an angel on my back."

Greenwood coach Chris Young said it was fitting that Brewer will be the last No. 84.

"He's a great guy to wear that," Greenwood coach Chris Young said. "He and Mr. Gamble had had some conversations last year about the 84. Aaron was a huge fan of Greenwood football."

Gamble wore No. 84 during his senior season in 1995 when earning the starting quarterback position after wearing No. 72 the year before as the shotgun center in Ronnie Peacock's pass-happy offense.

Gamble was locked in a battle with Lance Bridges for the starting position until the season started and said that August: "It's like a dream to me. Every little kid wants to be the quarterback and not a lineman, and that's what I've been the last five years."

Gamble, who was 6-1, 220, became just the sixth quarterback in state history to eclipse the 2,000-yard passing mark, throwing for 2,148 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 585 yards and 11 scores. He became the first quarterback in the state to throw five touchdown passes in a game in a 56-7 win over Pulaski Oak Grove that season.

"Moved from lineman to quarterback," Young said. "It doesn't happen very often, but it's a story they tell often around here."

Brewer is the 12th Bulldog to wear No. 84 since Gamble.

"I think he had conversations for a long time with those kids that wore 84 and how much that number meant to him, and about how he was cheering for them a little extra every Friday night," Young said. "It was not only a great night to represent Aaron but then Luke came out and to have that game with that number."

Brewer caught 12 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Greenwood's 54-48 win against Southside on Friday.

"It's ironic that I scored three touchdowns and had the game of my life the night they retired the jersey," Brewer said. "We had a really good connection. We talked about every day about how football was going and how he wore that number."

Brewer caught touchdown passes of 27, 23 and 20 yards on Friday.

"Most of those calls were to me," Brewer said. "I kept running the post route because the safeties and corners kept getting it mixed up. It was there all night. Actually, a lot of the yards came from scrambling, and they'd bust again."

Brewer led the Bulldogs last year in receiving yards with 921 and touchdown receptions with 13, but four receivers had at least 40 catches as the Bulldogs spread out the wealth.

This year, Brewer is the go-to guy.

"He's a go-to guy," Young said. "He can catch the short ball and take it to the house. He can stretch the field and run by guys. Then he can also go up and get it."

Brewer likes that responsibility.

"I want the ball," Brewer said. "No matter what down it is, I want to be that guy."

Greenwood considers Southside a huge rival, and the Bulldogs relish their wins over the Mavericks.

"Those are our rivals," Brewer said. "We know so many guys over there."

Even the junior varsity game on Monday between the two schools was a little chippy.

"That starts a lot of it," Brewer said.

Friday, Greenwood travels to Northside, which is a different kind of rivalry for the Bulldogs.

"Because of the team camps," Brewer said. "We got after it quite a bit. We had quite a few fights in the team camps."

Even in Alma's Lumber One 7-on-7 Showcase, Northside and Greenwood almost went to fisticuffs and had to be separated.

"That was us," Brewer said. "It was just Greenwood and Northside being Greenwood and Northside. One person does one thing, then we do another and just leads to everything."

Friday's game will likely be a stark contrast from Friday, though, when the Bulldogs and Southside combined for 166 offensive plays and 26 possessions.

"Both well-coached teams, but do two completely different things," Young said. "The thing about Northside, they have the ability to do both. They have a quarterback back that's a good athlete back there and he has a good arm, too. They have guys on the edge that can stretch the field. If they watched our game on Friday night, I figure they've probably put a few pass plays in. We certainly expect them to run the ball, too."

Northside's Ty Massey and Sundquist Church combined for 259 yards and two touchdowns in the Grizzlies' 31-16 win over Southside, marking the first time since 1999 for Northside to have two running backs over the 100-yard mark.

The Grizzlies will try to control the ball and keep it away from Greenwood's offense, which set a school record with 720 yards on Friday.