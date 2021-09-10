PREP FOOTBALL: Rogers back Shepherd learning to use blocking, not just sheer speed, to break off long runs

ROGERS -- Good problems are a luxury to have.

More customers than you can handle? Too many good ideas? The list of positive dilemmas can go on and on.

The same can apply to a running back who's so quick he occasionally misses cuts. That's the luxury Rogers first-year coach Chad Harbison has with senior Joshuah Shepherd.

A step forward taken by the speedy 5-foot-11 athlete throughout his high school career has been identifying the good problem and solving it. He seems well on his way to doing just that.

"He started in week one last year because he is just so fast," Harbison said. "In fact, he was so fast that he missed a lot of cuts."

Patience in reading what the defense was giving him is something that isn't natural for Shepherd, who's an athletic, multi-event track star. He finished fourth in the long jump this spring at the Meet of Champions.

Gaining a broader knowledge of offensive schemes is something Harbison said has helped take Shepherd's potent rushing attack to another level.

"Something we've done is really just worked with him understanding the big picture of our offense," Harbison said. "He's grown in understanding the blocking schemes and things like that, which has made him become a whole lot more patient. He's a more mature runner, so now when he sees it, he's got a really natural burst where he can get in the hole pretty quick."

The coach and player first met when Shepherd was a sophomore, and Harbison was in his first year as offensive coordinator after stints at Harrison and Elkins. The Mounties struggled that season, finishing with a 2-9 record, a bad taste that stayed in Shepherd's mouth.

"There was a bunch of us who didn't like sitting on the sidelines watching us lose and not be able to participate and help," he said. "That sat with us because we really didn't like the feeling."

Shepherd's role increased as he split carries in 2020 with then-senior tailback Aron Rendon, watching and learning things he did well.

"Aron was a really good running back for us," Shepherd said. "I paid close attention to some of the things he did well and picked up some skills from that. I learned how to be more patient, to read the gaps right, and run really hard."

Heading into his senior season, Shepherd knew higher expectations would be placed on him carrying a higher workload of touches with Rendon gone.

"I came in more focused and working harder this offseason because I knew I'm now a senior, and that a lot of people would be looking up to me," Shepherd said of his approach entering 2021. "I knew my role was about to increase being our starter and getting a lot of touches. I went into this offseason knowing that with everything I needed to step up."

The work put in culminated in a special night at Whitney Smith Stadium on Aug. 27 in the Mounties' season-opener against Siloam Springs.

Shepherd ran for six touchdowns on 15 carries, and amassed 402 yards rushing. Five of his six scores came on runs over 50 yards, his longest being a 90-yard scamper into the end zone. The video game numbers led Rogers to a 51-40 victory.

"It was one of those special nights," Harbison said. "Josh had just an unbelievable game. It was one of those nights that nobody can ever expect a kid to rush for that many yards and that many touchdowns in one game.

"That just doesn't happen very often, but when it does, it makes play-calling easy."

The senior running back is quick to shift all applause of his performance to his teammates blocking for him.

"It was nice and all (to put up those numbers), but I have to give all the praise to my offensive linemen," Shepherd said. "They opened up gaps for me, and all I had to do was run straight through them.

"I really got the easy part."

The Mounties will travel to Muskogee (Okla.) tonight after having their game last week canceled because of covid-19 protcols.

Joshuah Shepherd, a senior running back at Rogers High, steps into the end zone for one of his six touchdowns against Siloam Springs in the opening game of the season. Shepherd rushed for 402 yards in the win. Courtesy photo Rogers Public Schools Mark Strickland