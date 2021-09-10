Rex Nelson's Southern Fried Podcast: Growing Central Arkansas

In this episode of the Southern Fried podcast, Rex Nelson sits down with Tab Townsell, executive director of Metroplan. They discuss how to grow and develop Central Arkansas to keep pace with the state’s booming Northwest region, and what role Metroplan plays in fostering regional coordination.

Rex Nelson: Hi everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Southern Fried podcast, a production of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. I'm Rex Nelson, senior editor of the Democrat-Gazette and welcoming in today, Tab Townsell, executive director of Metroplan as we're going to talk Central Arkansas, growth in Central Arkansas, the future of Central Arkansas. Tab, thanks for joining me today. Appreciate it.

Tab Townsell: Glad to be here. And what an honor it is to be on the Southern Fried blog, something I've always listened to. And this is quite an honor, thank you.

Rex Nelson: Well, I appreciate you coming in today. For those who may be listening in on this blog and not familiar with Metroplan, let's start with basics 101, here. Give them an idea of just what Metroplan is, what it does.

Tab Townsell: Okay, that's an unpacking to say the least.

Rex Nelson: Yeah, I don't want to take for granted that everybody listening to this knows what you do though.

Tab Townsell: Metroplan is the planning agency assigned by, required by the federal government to regulate and help plan transportation inside the Little Rock/North Little Rock/Conway Metropolitan Statistical Area. This is one of those requirements that date back to 1962. When they were putting their first interstate highway system in and everything was great, you were going to be happy motoring across the map a lot easier. Everything was wonderful until they started blowing through the cities and the national departments of transportation for each state had the right to go through where they wanted to. So to provide a local counterpoint, the federal government in 1962, required for every Metropolitan Statistical Area over 50,000 people to put in a collective body made up of the local jurisdictions of that official region to be a counterpoint. They had a right to call balls and strikes. To veto, you could say, projects with federal money to be spent by the state departments of transportation inside those regions.

Rex Nelson: Right.

Tab Townsell: But to do that they had to help plan and be cooperative with the local jurisdictions and the state governments. So we are mandated by the federal government designated by the state to serve the Metropolitan Statistical Area and made up of local governments. And that's what we are assigned to do.

Rex Nelson: Gotcha. All right, great explanation. Let's dive right into the 2020 census. We recently got breakdowns on this. I devoted a whole Sunday column to it. And let me for those who are listening, just spit out a few numbers and then I'm going to get your read on them. Benton and Washington counties, as we know Northwest Arkansas is the leading growth area not only in Arkansas, but one of the leading growth areas of the country. Those two counties grew by 105,800 people during the past decade. That's a 28.5% growth in Benton County a 21.1% growth in Washington County. Fayetteville passes Fort Smith now as the state's largest city behind Little Rock. Now, the six-county Little Rock metro area as defined by the Census Bureau came in at 748,031. That's a growth rate of 6.9%. Pulaski County still the state's largest county: 399,125 people. That's a 4.3% growth rate. Faulkner County: 123,498 residents. Saline County almost exactly the same: 123,416. Saline County's rate of growth over the 10 years though quite a bit higher: 15.2% for Saline County, 9.1% for Faulkner County. City of Little Rock passes the 200,000 mark for the first time at 202,591. That's a growth rate of 4.7%. North Little Rock and Conway, now almost identical in population. North Little Rock with 64,591 Conway with 64,134. Conway, a much faster growth rate though than North Little Rock, 8.9% per Conway 3.7%, for North Little Rock. Now that's a lot to digest, but we will start breaking it down a little bit. And I'm going to start with your recent comments to your board where you in essence said compared to the previous decade 2000 to 2010. You thought the bloom was a little bit off the rose in Central Arkansas and it's something that business and civic leaders in this region of the state should address. Because even though it was a growth area — at a time, mind you, when 53 of the state's 75 counties lost population — even though it was a growth area, that growth was far slower than the previous decade. Have I Got that right? What you were basically saying?

Tab Townsell: I think that's exactly right. Absolutely.

Rex Nelson: Okay.

Tab Townsell: You can say that the icing, we still have some on the cake of Central Arkansas. But we didn't get that corner piece in this census. That corner piece with all that extra icing that went to Northwest Arkansas. And that I think is something that we should take note with. I, I have in that same article, I was contrasted with the comments Mayor Frank Scott said Little Rock, which I don't really think my comments are necessarily a contrast, but a further enhancement of what he said. I think it's great. I think we should as Arkansans celebrate the success of Northwest Arkansas, and one of our own, so to speak. But we also have to learn from competition as we're competing with them. If we don't learn from competition, we just get our tails beat every, you know, census with numbers.

Rex Nelson: Good point.

Tab Townsell: So we've got to learn what are the lessons we need to learn, are what I want our board to start thinking about.

Rex Nelson: One of those lessons that you mentioned and that and I harp on this probably too much in columns, and that is the importance of quality of life amenities in the knowledge-based economy of the 21st century. And to repeat what I harp on too much, but in in a nutshell: It has been my frustration through the years, when I was with Delta Regional Authority, when I was in the governor's office working in economic and community development, that so many local business and civic leaders were still stuck in what I call that 1950s, 1960s mode of industrial development, where it was all about going out and getting a manufacturing plant and bringing jobs and getting that big announcement that would bring 200 or 300 jobs to a place. And that kind of industrial recruitment, it still has its place. But the big picture is in the 21st century, and I think you have said some of the same thing, is what you're recruiting now is not so much companies as talented people.

Tab Townsell: Absolutely.

Rex Nelson: Talented people who could live anywhere. And talented people demand certain things, whether it be good biking trails, or cycling trails or craft breweries, or, I could go on and on.

Tab Townsell: Absolutely. I think that's exactly what the message is. And it's always been part of the message. We tended to put the star power in the major industry announcements coming in, you know, to change the world.

Rex Nelson: Right.

Tab Townsell: It's always been something of a general attraction. Let's face it, when you and I came out of school, we our generation we look to go to Dallas or Houston or Atlanta. We looked to go find our star somewhere else and so many people did. Barnhill South was a real thing in the old Southwest Conference in those days.

Rex Nelson: Absolutely, it was.

Tab Townsell: Because it's filled with archies that are relocated to Texas.

Rex Nelson: That went to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Tab Townsell: So that was what we did. We frequently didn't have a job when we looked down there for employment, we just decided we wanted to go live in Dallas. Our parents' generation did the same thing, but migrating north, or out to California. They wanted to go find opportunity. Sometimes you go seeking where you think you'll find your best quality of life. And frequently that's a job but also, becoming more and more part of our world today is, you find your best quality of life in the best quality of place you can find. And I think that's important moving forward, and that's what Northwest Arkansas is doing a great job of. And even as they interviewed people with the results of this year's census, those people up there in the chambers of commerce and the business advocacy groups talked about that quality of life and how they have been for decades enhancing that quality of life up there and I think it shows in those numbers. Let's face it, the mirror mirror on the wall, when you ask it, "who's the fairest of them all?" For generation, for this generation of Arkansan young people trying to go find their home and their careers in this state, the fairest of them all is now Northwest Arkansas.

Rex Nelson: Alright, so outline me a game plan for Central Arkansas to also offer that kind of quality of life, those kinds of amenities, to both keep young people who grew up in the multi-county area of Central Arkansas home and to attract new talented, highly educated young people to come here.

Tab Townsell: Good example. That's moving away from my transportation expertise into more into the political world.



Rex Nelson: Yeah. Well, you were a mayor for a long time. You know all about this.

Tab Townsell: So it's familiar territory, I'm just not getting paid for it.

Rex Nelson: Yeah. And you were a mayor of a college city, Conway, I might point it out.

Tab Townsell: Absolutely.

Rex Nelson: How many years again? A long time.

Tab Townsell: Eighteen years.

Rex Nelson: Eighteen, wow. So, so you're very familiar with this, so dig in. Dive in.

Tab Townsell: Absolutely. First we lose our pride. We have to say that the person wearing the multicolored robe in our family is up in Northwest Arkansas. We acknowledge it, tip our hats to them, and then we start trying to copy what they do. Now, I've been a long time believer in you find someone who's doing something well and go steal every good idea you can from them. And bring it back and utilize it the best you can in your area. So I believe in that. One of the things that they do very well in Northwest Arkansas — and it's spurred by a region wide business advocacy group, the Northwest Arkansas Business Council I think is its name — is, they believe in regionalism.

Rex Nelson: Yeah, very much so.

Tab Townsell: They strongly believe in regionalism. There is no bigger and smaller, Mutt and Jeff situation, they kind of are all in it together. And you can see that by the broad growth across the four major pillars and even more rapid growth in some smaller cities outlying those four major pillars of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville. They cooperate together to a degree better than we do. I have long since used the analogy of: It's almost like those cities up there — as the forerunners in their two county region — as almost being like stair-step brothers. Or sisters, you can say either way. You know, Fayetteville's the oldest and two years later, there comes Springdale. And then there's Rogers and Bentonville. Whereas in Central Arkansas, I describe our families a little bit more drawn out and separated. You had Little Rock in North Little Rock. Little Rock has been carrying the water for the state, much less the region, for a century and a half. And then through well-documented tribulations over the past 50 to 75 years, you know, they have started seeing a growth of the region around them that previously was just part of small town, Arkansas. So you could say Little Rock in North Little Rock, you know, we're the children are the first spouse. And then the remaining cities around them in Pulaski County, those are the children of the second spouse.

Rex Nelson: Right.

Tab Townsell: And then the counties, the cities of the third county, well, those are the children of the third spouse, and they don't necessarily know what they should send a Christmas card to each other, you know, at Christmas every year. We have got to put our history behind us and recognize that business looks at the map of where employers come. They don't look at political boundaries.

Rex Nelson: That's right.

Tab Townsell: And we've got to work together as a region, you know, pulling together. Yes, you know, Little Rock has a number of assets. Yes, a number of assets have been drained over the past 50 to 75 years outside. But those are still contributing to the economy by driving in and working and shopping. And, you know, for the outlying regions, they better recognize that the success of Little Rock is critical to their success. They can't, you know, take pride in their safety and their clean streets and new facilities, and look down and snicker at the missteps that's happening in Little Rock. They can't do that. They've got to pull together in a way they've never really done before. So regionalism is one thing like that. But also, we have got to recognize that we're not going to be succeeding, as you said, with all those formulas of the past. You can't just have great police and fire and great sanitation and great water and be a Class A city. If you grade cities, that's "D" work, really. You're doing what everybody is supposed to do. What designates the "A" work, if I were to use an academic example. "C" work, "B" work and "A" work requires something above and beyond that, not everybody does. And what we're finding in Arkansas is those cities in Northwest Arkansas are building great trail systems. Not just the Razorback Greenway, but an integrated trail system to bring people in wherever they live to that central line.

Rex Nelson: Right.

Tab Townsell: You know, the craft breweries, you know, all that quality of life, and you know, all the different museums. And, yes, a lot of it's funded by private money, but a lot, it's not. So those types of things we've got to pay attention to. Our old formulas of success will not work. But we've got to sit in the same room together and look at each other and agree that we're in this together.

Rex Nelson: One way you have steered Metroplan is as a transportation planning organization where it's not solely vehicular traffic. For instance, you've done a lot in the grant area for the Southwest Trail. Talk about that for a couple of minutes, what the Southwest Trail is. How that fits into this overall vision of amenities of quality of life for Central Arkansas.

Tab Townsell: Absolutely, thank you for asking me about that. Because it is important. Part of that's driven out of this, just necessity and where we can be the most, you know, add the most value into our region. In addition to getting, you know, the responsibilities of helping plan for the region and calling balls and strikes on federal expense of State Department of Transportation federal expense of monies in our region, were also given about 12 to $15 million a year to disperse for projects. Well, 12 to $15 million a year, will barely build, if that, an interstate overpass. So we can't really do a whole lot. If we build a big project in your region one year. Well, we've got, you know, over 30 jurisdictions, it may be a decade before we get back to your region.

Rex Nelson: Right, right.

Tab Townsell: So we can't build roads, but we can build trails. And so we've kind of backed into this idea that we can put more emphasis on these non-vehicular modes of transportation that also enhanced quality of life for our area residents by focusing our monies — and we're focusing half of our monies we're getting over a 10 year period — to creating a regional bike/ped greenway around the region. We're doing that because we can and we had the scale to do it. And that also, we've learned, helped pull our region together to think more regionally. As we consider a Southwest Trail, we're considering not only Pulaski and Saline County, but we're involving the City of Little Rock. We're involving Shannon Hills, we're involving Bryant, we're involving Benton, we're involving Haskell then ultimately on out to Hot Springs. So we're involving various communities working together saying, "hey, if I take this road and you take that road, we can link up" with a trail. So that regional cooperation is at a level we've never really had before. So that's valuable to us. And it's a level that we can be a value-adder to our region. And emphasize something that helps get towards what they're doing a very good job with in Northwest Arkansas.

Rex Nelson: Do you have a vehicle — and I realize, again, by federal law, there are limitations, but you do bring together the elected leadership of Central Arkansas. Is Metroplan a vehicle that can be at least maybe a little bit close to the Northwest Arkansas Council? Something that pulls a region together.

Tab Townsell: We can in a sense. We can, being a bully pulpit for better ideas, because a lot of what I think we should be doing has to be done at the local level. It has to be done in the cities themselves, by their citizens pulling themselves up from their bootstraps, to a large degree. I think that's important, and we can advocate that. However, there's a bully pulpit provided by the economic interest in Northwest Arkansas that the Northwest Arkansas Business Council provides that we really can't do. It's just a gravitas of economic authority that helps bring, weigh into an issue that helps bring the political leaders together. It's similar to what Joe Ford did with Central Arkansas Water here in Central Arkansas.

Rex Nelson: Right.

Tab Townsell: He stepped in and said, "guys, we're we're not helping ourselves here. We need to pull this together." And out of that was born the effort to merge the Little Rock and North Little Rock water departments into Central Arkansas Water that serve not just those two cities, but the region in a very effective manner. So I think it's that gravitas that we need to work and it can't just emerge from Little Rock. It has to emerge from Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, Benton, Bryant, Cabot. It has to emerge from the region. And that, I think, is a voice that we've not yet heard fully.

Rex Nelson: Let me go back. I want to touch on all your experience as 18 years as mayor of Conway that we were talking about earlier. You saw tremendous growth in Conway, a city now of 65,000 people. But like Central Arkansas, that growth slowed a little bit in the last decade as compared to the previous decade. So I guess a two part question: What spurred that tremendous growth in the previous decade? And why did it not continue at that rate from 2010 to 2020?

Tab Townsell: That's a very fair question, because there are local issues. But it's just striking that you know, when you look across the board and our region's population numbers. Because we were- I was thinking along the lines that Conway and maybe some of the other larger cities are losing that battle between quality of life and purchase value of a home.

Rex Nelson: Right, right.

Tab Townsell: So they're losing population out the back door to the smaller cities, the Wards and Austin in Lonoke County, the Haskells and Shannon Hills in Saline County, and Greenbrier and Vilonia in Faulkner County. But they're losing them out because you can get more home and yard and freedom — let the dog run — out in those places. And that's a better trade off for what you're getting amenity, quality of life-wise in your Conways and Cabots and Bentons and Bryants. However, when you started looking across the line, we showed a complete diminution of growth rates. Not just at the large city level, but the medium cities, the small cities, the unincorporated areas, down the line that matched each other. Yes, the small cities grew faster than the larger cities, but they still are not growing as fast as they did last decade. So there's some particular things happening in Conway, but I think a lot of the people that originally used to come to Central Arkansas — and by virtue of Central Arkansas, they're coming anywhere in the region growing all the cities to a degree — they're no longer coming like they once did. That's where the bloom is off the rose sense of what I think. There are some particular issues. I know that Conway has dealt with sewer extensions issues, that if you don't have the sewer mains to tack onto you don't build the house, right?

Rex Nelson: That's right, can't build a subdivision.

Tab Townsell: You're not gonna waste your land on a three acre subdivision.

Rex Nelson: Right.

Tab Townsell: When you can put in a 50-foot frontage subdivision. That's just not going to happen. They'll wait. They'll wait till sewer gets there. So you do get some of that, you know, jumping forward and pausing for a while. Sherwood's experiencing some of that same thing right now, where they, the first, you know, five years of this decade, this past decade, they were second to Little Rock in building permits. So you're getting some of that there, too. But certainly there's things we can do better in all of our cities such as those quality of life issues. Building the better parks, the better amenities, the more beautiful things. Going back and making sure our sidewalks and street lights work and are attractive in those areas of town. We've kind of let go.

Rex Nelson: Yeah.

Tab Townsell: Because reinvestment in older properties is a major way young families can start building equity early.

Rex Nelson: And that was going to be my next point, I was going to bring it back to Little Rock now. And again, a little outside your current role as a transportation planner, but back to your many years as a mayor. In Little Rock, I have always — and I have called this city home for 32 years since I moved back from Washington, D.C. to Arkansas — but I have always been a big proponent of infill development. I mean, there are acres and acres in the city limits that are underutilized. The infrastructure is already there, you don't have to run that new sewer line that you're talking about. It's already there. How do we spur more infill development in the state's largest city, as opposed to the relentless march west that we've seen basically for the last 30 to 40 years?

Tab Townsell: Absolutely, I think what you have to do is, we as, by Arkansas constitution and laws, we cannot have cities put in, you know, give money away. Not to private business.

Rex Nelson: Right, right.

Tab Townsell: Not to private individuals. So we have to work within the public realm. So that's why you make sure your streets work, you make sure your street lights work, your sidewalks are continuous and go places. So you invest back in. Give those places an identity. You know, make sure the street signs are clean, and maybe put in names of the districts to where you have and you start getting some identity there. And you have to put in enough, you can't scatter your improvements slowly across the whole board. You kind of have to move section by section so you can put in enough to get to a tipping point, that private reinvestment back in — that this is an area that's going to be cared for to draw that private investment — comes back in and start sustaining itself. Then you can move on to another area that needs help and has something to tack on to to help extend. Like the area around South Main is seeing a lot of redevelopment now. But it's tacking on the regeneration of the South Main area, which is just a spectacular improvement that I had not been down to. It was relatively complete a few years back, and I got a chance to drive it and had not seen it in a decade or so, and like it's spectacular. And people drive down through there and think that all of a sudden that house a block or two blocks off of that is a good place to invest their money because they trust that it's going to be taken care of. And that's how the public investment helps seed the opportunities for private investment to follow.

Rex Nelson: If we do these things right, and here's the glass half full side of me, Tab, but it is based on facts. There's some real things that are going right in Central Arkansas right now that we can build on. I look to, you know, the massive facility Amazon is building at the port of Little Rock, the massive facility they're building in North Little Rock at the same time, right off of the Galloway exit, you add the jobs at the facility in southwest Little Rock in the Jacuzzi plant. You take those three, that's more between those three, that's more than 2000 jobs. I went back and researched and I believe that's the biggest, by a single entity, job announcement since the Little Rock Air Force Base came here in the 1950s. So that's one. You've got a real chance to become a major logistics and distribution center for middle America. And then I look at the tremendous growth of our banks, Bank OZK, which has a spectacular new building and far West Little Rock. George Gleason has plans for a whole campus and that growth continues. And then we see Simmons Bank, which has already filled up the old Axiom building in the River Market District that they bought, it's already full, they're looking for more space already. Those are both now about $25 billion banks. So again, a chance for Central Arkansas to become not at Charlotte, North Carolina levels, necessarily, but truly a regional banking center. So they're two sectors, logistics and distribution and finance, where I think there's some real opportunities for the region there.

Tab Townsell: I do think so. I mean, we have always been a region that helped the rest of the state develop their businesses. We have a host, if you look at the Arkansas business list of primary institutions in every industry, you see that a lot of primary industries, they'll find a good distribution of those businesses around the state. But if you look at those industries that serve business, you'll see a predominance of those industries in the head at the top of the list that are in the Little Rock region. That's the banking, finance, insurance, law. All of those industries that serve other interests are located primarily here because of its long history as the only place to get those services in the state.

Rex Nelson: Yeah.

Tab Townsell: Whereas the rest of the industries, you know, as, as you'd imagine, are scattered around where the resources are in a mineral-rich and agricultural state.

Rex Nelson: You know, I told people, they couldn't get the Capitol through the Bobby Hopper Tunnel. So that's one thing Central Arkansas is not losing. So one thing you do have, and you just hit on it is, and I'm proud of what's happening in Northwest Arkansas, but for Central Arkansas, you're going to continue to be the government, the finance and the legal center of the state of Arkansas. Those areas.

Tab Townsell: And primary medical, primary medical for a number of reasons, although that's you've seen quite a bit of growth in the medical community up there as it should to serve that region. So yes, you're seeing that. And I think we build on those. I would like to see us encourage more of the entrepreneurial side of things so that we can counterbalance the service with the more entrepreneurial spirit. I think we're getting that in some of these business incubators, The Venture Center, that's, that's starting, I think the Little Rock Technology Park, all of those help encourage the start a business and a spirit of entrepreneurship. I think entrepreneurship, the benefits of that you see in Northwest Arkansas to a greater degree than you see those here in terms of the way they're investing in their community — their home region, as its termed up there — because they recognize that quality of life issue and building the amenities. You know, the Crystal Bridges and the Amazeum, the Razorback Greenway, those features they've heavily invested in because of that. And if we want more of that, we've got to encourage more of the entrepreneurial spirit down here. Because it's a different type of mindset. That's gonna drive a business as well as invest in your, in your community. So we've got to do more of that, too.

Rex Nelson: You know, as we wrap up, I mentioned that 53 of our 75 counties lost population in the previous 10 years. You know, we have always been thought of as a rural state, we're still more rural than most states in the country. But the fact of the matter is Arkansas is rapidly urbanizing. There are only three real growth areas in the state. That's Northwest Arkansas, the Little Rock Metro Area in Central Arkansas that we've been talking about, and what I now call the Jonesboro-Paragould corridor because they've kind of grown together. And, you know, Northwest Arkansas is great, but they can't carry this whole state alone. Tab, I firmly believe we, as we urbanized, we need all three of those areas I just mentioned doing very, very well in the years ahead.

Tab Townsell: Absolutely. And sometimes you've got to do things in a fashion that maximizes you've got to play good offense, maximize your offensive capabilities. But you've also got to play good defense. I think moving forward, the state of Arkansas has to recognize that. You know, that if we are playing defense in many areas in the state to stop further economic and population loss in those areas, we need to do the best we can there. Those folks in those areas are hurting, seeing diminishment of their property values and their life savings. All of that needs our care and attention. But we cannot stop from investing and giving the tools to our counties and cities in those areas that we're doing great in and to help further their offensive capability to perform better in a globalizing world. That's what I think we have to do. I don't know if we get that sometimes coming out of the state legislature and state government. But we've got to give more tools to our counties and cities to be the very best they can be.

Rex Nelson: Absolutely. Tab Townsell, executive director of Metroplan. I really enjoyed this conversation. Thank you so much.

Tab Townsell: Absolutely. Thank you, Rex.

Rex Nelson: All right. Thank you for joining us for another edition of the Southern Fried podcast, a production of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. I'm Rex Nelson. We'll see you next time.