Searcy gives Clark first victory

SEARCY -- Two squads met at Lion Stadium on Thursday in a matchup that wasn't mounted with anticipation.

Both searching for their first wins of a young season, Searcy and Batesville came into the night having been outscored 117-37 in three combined contests.

However, the Lions and Pioneers had themselves a shootout, combining for 86 points and 908 total yards of offense in a high-flying contest that saw Searcy (1-2) come out on top 50-36 for its first win under Coach Zak Clark.

While Batesville's (0-2) offense finished with 373 yards of total offense, including more than 200 yards through the air, Clark's Searcy attack finally kicked it into full gear. The Lions finished with 535 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns, including 351 yards through the air.

"We played, offensively, the way I know we're capable of playing," Clark said. "Tonight was more ... of our expectation and standard for our offense because we know we've got some weapons."

The whole arsenal was on display for the Lions from the onset. Senior running back Daniel Perry, a mainstay for Searcy, finished with 183 total yards and a score. On the 10 plays where he got the ball, he only had two where he gained less than 12 yards. But he was just the tip of the iceberg.

Demetrick "Dede" Johnson stood out on the ground. He finished with 182 yards on 21 carries and 2 touchdowns. His lone catch went for 57 yards and a touchdown, putting his night at 239 total yards and 3 scores.

Quarterback Ckyler Tengler's performance seemed to stand above the rest. In command of the offense, he had a 13-for-18 passing game and all 351 of Searcy's passing yards. He also threw four touchdowns, which combined for 231 of his yards, as well as an interception.

"When Ckyler can execute the offense and throw," Clark said, "I just, I feel like that's going to make us dangerous."

Despite what felt like a statistically lopsided contest, the Lions and Pioneers were neck-and-neck heading into the game's final quarter. Batesville scored the first touchdown less than four minutes in, as Jack Lanier followed up an interception and long return with a 3-yard score. Just over a minute later, Johnson found the end zone for Searcy from 8 yards out.

From there, the teams traded blows. In total, the lead changed hands on seven occasions.

The game ultimately wasn't iced until late as, despite going up six points early in the fourth quarter, Searcy's momentum seemed to flatline at the 9:42 mark of the quarter.

Lanier, who scored the first points of the game, came on to punt for the Pioneers. Instead, he executed a fake to perfection, throwing to Jace Jeffrey on the left side for 18 yards and a first down.

It wasn't meant to be for the Pioneers when two plays after the fake punt, Batesville running back Gabe Witt had the ball stripped from him, and it was recovered by Searcy linebacker Lewis Garcia.

Batesville had three fumbles in the second half and two turnovers.

"That's the story of the [second] half," Batesville Coach Dave King said.

King said following the loss that, "I'm not in the moral victories," but he noted a lot of positives for the Pioneers in the loss, specifically the play of his special-teams unit, which gave up multiple points to Greenbrier in its 44-10 season-opening loss. He also said the Pioneers "found us a tailback" in Witt who, despite having two fumbles, finished the night with 106 yards on 19 carries.

"The kids played hard," King said. "We showed some heart, we had a little dog in us, and we're going to get better."