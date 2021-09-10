September 10, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

Military medical team sent to provide extra coronavirus care

As the state prepares for a potential surge of coronavirus cases stemming from gatherings over Labor Day weekend, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Defense is sending a 20-person military medical crew to help with staffing at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Little Rock City Director Erma Hendrix dies at 91

Little Rock City Director Erma Hendrix, the Ward 1 representative on the city's Board of Directors, died on Wednesday, according to a statement from Mayor Frank Scott Jr. She was 91.

In a statement released Thursday morning, Scott said Hendrix "passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday evening."

Lonoke County deputy fatally shot Arkansas teen Hunter Brittain in neck, arm, coroner says

Hunter Brittain, the 17-year-old killed by a Lonoke County sheriff's deputy in June, died of gunshot wounds in his neck and arm, according to a coroner's report released last week.

The report from the Pulaski County coroner said the initial 911 call came in at 3:08 a.m. on June 23 and Brittain was pronounced dead around 3:58 a.m. by an attending physician at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock.

Little Rock offering up to $100 to people who get vaccinated at upcoming clinics

Little Rock officials on Tuesday announced a plan to provide up to $100 in Visa cash cards to people who receive covid-19 vaccinations at city-sponsored clinics.

The reward cards will be provided through a contract with U.S. Bank, a city spokesman said. They can be used like cash or a debit card anywhere Visa cards are accepted.

Fuller and Son Hardware celebrates 100 years in business

When Walter "Pop" Fuller opened a feed store at the corner of 28th and Arch streets in 1921, he wasn't aware that 100 years and four generations later his family would be continuing the legacy.

Since the days of horse-drawn carriages, Fuller and Son Hardware has expanded to six locations in Central Arkansas and will soon launch an online shopping option.