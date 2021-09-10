Source: Fencing to return at Capitol

WASHINGTON -- Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Though no specific measures have been announced, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hinted during her weekly news conference Wednesday at extra safety precautions for the Sept. 18 rally by saying: "We intend to have the integrity of the Capitol be intact." Briefings for lawmakers, including congressional leaders, are expected in coming days.

A security plan that is being finalized calls for a fenced perimeter on the streets immediately surrounding the Capitol and the Supreme Court, though not around the congressional office buildings nearby, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Capitol Police formally requested the fence to the board that oversees it, and it is likely to be approved, according to a House Democratic aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to talk about private discussions.

Police continue to track intelligence indicating far-right extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are planning to attend next week's rally, which is designed to demand "justice" for the hundreds of people who have been charged in connection with January's insurrection. Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, however, has said he doesn't expect his membership to attend.

The potential presence of the extremist groups at next week's event is concerning because, while members and associates of Oath Keepers and Proud Boys make up just a fraction of the nearly 600 people who have been charged so far in the riot, they are facing some of the most serious charges brought.

Those charges include allegations that they conspired to block the certification of Biden's victory. Several Oath Keepers have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and are cooperating with investigators in the case against their fellow extremists, who authorities say went to Washington ready for violence and willing to do whatever it took to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote.

The fence had been a stark symbol of the fear many in the Capitol felt after the mob pushed its way past overwhelmed police officers, broke through windows and doors and ransacked the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's electoral win.

The planned Sept. 18 rally comes as a jittery Washington has seen a series of troubling one-off incidents -- including, most recently, a man who parked a pickup near the Library of Congress and said he had a bomb and detonator.

Wednesday, meanwhile, the FBI released new information in hopes of catching the person suspected of leaving behind two pipe bombs on Capitol Hill the night before the riot, one of the enduring, unsolved mysteries of that chaotic week.

The FBI released a new video of that suspect and a digital map showing the person circling the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees, where the bombs were placed. The FBI also said, for the first time, that agents believe the suspect is not from the Washington area but may have been "operating" out of a location near the Capitol.

Information for this article was contributed by Colleen Long, Nomaan Merchant and Mary Clare Jalonick of The Associated Press.