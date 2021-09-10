Sections
State high school schedule

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:20 a.m.

Subject to change

THURSDAY’S GAME

Searcy 50, Batesville 36

TODAY

Arkadelphia at Greenbrier

Bald Knob at Riverview

Barton at Des Arc

Bearden at Gurdon

Beebe at Lonoke

Bigelow at Perryville

Camden Harmony Grove at Fordyce

Cedarville at Green Forest

Centerpoint at Benton Harmony Grove

Central Arkansas Christian at Carlisle

Charleston at Pottsville

Conway Christian at Atkins

Danville at Greenland, ccd.

DeWitt at Drew Central

Dollarway at Texarkana

Dumas at McGehee

East Poinsett County at Walnut Ridge

El Dorado at Cabot

England at Rison

Farmington at Springdale

Foreman at Westville (Okla.)

Fouke at Mineral Springs

Fountain Lake at Mayflower

Gosnell at Osceola, ccd.

Greenwood at Fort Smith Northside

Hackett at Panama (Okla.)

Hamburg at Camden Fairview

Harding Academy at Heber Springs

Harrisburg at Greene County Tech

Hazen at Earle

Hope at Ashdown

Horatio at Murfreesboro

Jacksonville at Sylvan Hills

Jessieville at Mount Ida, ccd.

Joe T. Robinson at Marion

Johnson County Westside at Two Rivers

Jonesboro at Conway

Jonesboro Westside at Hoxie, ccd.

Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst at Bentonville

Lafayette County at Genoa Central

Lake Hamilton at Malvern

Lake Village at Junction City

Lincoln at Huntsville

Little Rock Central at Bentonville West

Little Rock Christian at Magnolia

Little Rock Southwest at Benton

Magnet Cove at Glen Rose

Mansfield at Elkins

Marked Tree at Manila

Maumelle at Vilonia

McCrory at Clarendon

Melbourne at Cave City

Mena at Hot Springs

Mills at Forrest City

Mountain Home at Nettleton

Mountain View at Hector

Mountainburg at Lavaca

Nashville at De Queen

Newport at Bauxite

North Little Rock at Fayetteville

Palestine Wheatley at Northpoint (Miss.) Christian

Piggott at Highland

Pocahontas at Paragould

Poteau (Okla.) at Alma

Poyen at Bismarck

Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge

Prescott at Parkers Chapel

Pryor (Okla.) at Gravette

Pulaski Academy at Lipscomb (Tenn.) Academy

Rivercrest at Valley View

Rogers Heritage at Van Buren

Russellville at Fort Smith Southside

Salem at Dover

Siloam Springs at Harrison

Smackover at Hampton

Stilwell, Okla. at Gentry

Stuttgart at Warren

Trumann at Southside Batesville

Watson Chapel at Hot Springs Lakeside, ccd.

West Fork at Paris

White Hall at Little Rock Parkview

Wynne at Morrilton

Yellville-Summit at Corning

EIGHT-MAN

Brinkley at Rector

Cutter-Morning Star at Spring Hill

Decatur at Augusta

Hermitage at Little Rock Hall

KIPP Blytheville at Western Yell County

KIPP Delta at Woodlawn

Marshall at Episcopal Collegiate

Marvell-Elaine at Mountain Pine

Midland at Cedar Ridge

Rose Bud at Subiaco Academy

Print Headline: State high school schedule

