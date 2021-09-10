State lottery’s August revenues rise to $50.2M; funds for scholarships drop

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s revenues in August increased slightly over a year ago, but the amount raised for college scholarships slipped from the same month last year.

The lottery’s total revenues increased from $49.6 million in August 2020 to $50.2 million last month, the lottery reported Friday.

While the lottery’s scratch-off ticket revenues declined slightly from $43.1 million in August 2020 to $42.2 million last month, the lottery’s draw game revenues increased from $6.4 million to $7.9 million.

The lottery’s draw games include Mega Millions and the Powerball jackpot games and other games such as the Natural State Jackpot, Cash 3 and Cash 4 and Lucky for Life.

The amount raised for college scholarships dropped from $7.8 million in August of 2020 to $6.7 million last month.

August is the second month of fiscal 2022, which started July 1.

So far, the lottery’s revenues in fiscal 2022 total $97.8 million compared with $99.4 million in the same period in fiscal 2021. Thus far In fiscal 2022, the amount raised for college scholarships totals $15.1 million compared with $16.4 million in the same period in fiscal 2021.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery started selling tickets on Sept. 28, 2009. It has helped finance Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarships for more than 30,000 students in each of the past 11 years.