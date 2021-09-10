State reports 2,481 more virus cases, rise of 11 in ICUs

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas hospitals and on ventilators fell Thursday for the second day in a row, with the number hospitalized dropping below 1,200 for the first time since Aug. 1.

After falling Wednesday, however, the number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care rose by 11, to 508.

The state's count of cases rose by 2,481, an increase that was slightly larger than the one a week earlier.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 27, to 7,169.

In a tweet, Gov. Asa Hutchinson referred to a military medical crew that arrived in the state Thursday, as well as 27 intensive care unit beds in Little Rock, Searcy and Pine Bluff that were expected to be opened with the help of federal coronavirus relief funds allocated by the state.

"With the increase in cases, the additional ICU beds we are adding across the state this month are so important," Hutchinson said.

"I'm pleased to welcome the 20 person medical team from the US Army to assist [the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences] and increase our capacity to manage covid and non covid needs."

Meanwhile, after setting records last week and early this week, the number of active cases among public school students and employees fell by more than 1,000 to 3,804, from Monday to Thursday, according to Health Department reports.

Jennifer Dillaha, the department's chief medical officer, said the decline could be related to a drop in testing over the Labor Day weekend.

"We're going to have to wait and see what happens the rest of the week," she said.

Since most people develop symptoms five to seven days after being infected with the virus, it could be next week before the state sees any increase in cases associated with gatherings over the weekend, she said.

The number of covid-19 patients hospitalized in Arkansas fell by 15, to 1,194.

That was lower by 265 than its all-time high from last month and by 177 than its peak in January during the state's winter surge.

The number who were on ventilators, which reached a record of 388 last week, fell by five, to 315, which was still higher by 47 than its January peak.

The number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care as of Thursday was midway between its all-time high last month of 558 and its January peak of 458.

The number of intensive care unit beds that were unoccupied statewide rose by three, to 26, as a result of a reduction in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up 45% of Arkansas' intensive care unit patients Thursday, up from 44% a day earlier.

TEAM ARRIVES

Hutchinson announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Defense would be sending the medical crew, comprising 14 nurses, four physicians and two respiratory therapists, to help with staffing at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

"Right now they are going through orientation, getting acclimated, and then this weekend is when I believe they go on the floors and actually start working," UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said Thursday.

She said the hospital had 44 covid-19 patients, the same number as a day earlier.

While the number was down from the levels it reached in July and August, Taylor said the hospital had a high number of non-covid-19 patients and wasn't accepting transfers from other hospitals.

"Staffing's very tight right now," Taylor said.

The covid-19 patients Thursday included 15 who were in intensive care. Of those, nine were on ventilators and one was on a heart-lung bypass machine.

Four of the 44 patients, all with other health conditions in addition to covid-19, had been fully vaccinated, she said.

To expand hospital capacity, the state last month allocated more than $66 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to open and staff a total of 254 hospital beds, including 96 ICU beds, at hospitals in Little Rock, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Pine Bluff, Searcy, Fort Smith and Van Buren for 60 days.

According to the Health Department, 193 of the beds, including 69 of the ICU beds, had been opened as of Thursday.

The rest were expected to be opened sometime this month.

Baptist Health, which opened 157 of the beds, set a goal of opening 36 more intensive care unit beds to help expand the state's capacity, spokeswoman Cara Wade said.

She said 20 of those beds had been opened as of Thursday at the health system's hospitals in Fort Smith and North Little Rock.

"That leaves 8 adult ICU beds still to come in Conway and 8 neonatal intensive care beds in Little Rock," Wade said in an email.

"We hope to have some of these remaining ICU beds ready by mid-September, however, staffing is critical to being able to open these additional beds."

At its 11 hospitals around the state, she said Baptist Health had a total of 257 covid-19 patients Thursday, including 136 who were in intensive care and 88 who were on ventilators.

She said 86% of the patients had not been fully vaccinated.

Arkansas Children's had a total of 23 covid-19 patients at its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, down from 24 a day earlier, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

She said eight of the patients Thursday were in intensive care, including six who were on ventilators.

Just one of the 23 patients had been fully vaccinated.

More than half were at least age 12, making them eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

The other two vaccines that have been authorized in the United States, from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are only allowed for people 18 and older.

SCHOOL CASES

The number of active cases among public school district students and employees as of Thursday remained above the height it reached in the winter last school year.

The Health Department report released Thursday, however, was the first one showing a decline in the number since classes at most districts started Aug. 16.

From Monday to Thursday, the number of school districts with five or more active cases fell by 25, to 178, while the number with 50 or more active cases fell by five, to 14.

The Cabot School District continued to have the largest number of active cases, although its total fell by 43, to 130.

The Fort Smith School District had the next-highest total, 90, followed by the Springdale School District, which had 84.

Among college and university students and employees, the number of active cases fell by 185, to 577, from Monday to Thursday.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, was listed as having the largest number both days, although it fell by 71, to 176.

Among students and employees of private elementary and secondary schools, the number of active cases fell by 15, to 81.

Two public school districts, the Lafayette County School District and the Western Yell County School District, this week became the first in the state this school year to temporarily shift all of their students to remote instruction in response to virus cases or quarantines.

Kimberly Mundell, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, said no additional shifts were reported Thursday.

In its report covering the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, the Little Rock School District said 15 students and two employees had tested positive for covid-19.

An additional 41 students were required to quarantine after being near an infected person, the district reported.

CENTER'S REPORT

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said Thursday that a record 59 of the state's school districts had 100 or more new cases per 10,000 residents within their boundaries over a two-week period as of Monday.

The number of districts was up from 41 a week earlier and surpassed the previous record of 54 districts over a two-week span last school year during the winter.

The number of districts with 50 or more new cases per 10,000 residents rose by one, to 189. That was still down from a record-tying 201 districts during a two-week span last month, however.

The health policy organization, which also tracks vaccinations by school district boundaries, said the Bentonville School District on Monday became the first one in the state where 50% of the residents were fully vaccinated.

The Pulaski County Special, Magnet Cove and Cleveland County school districts tied for the next-highest rate, with 49% of their residents fully vaccinated.

ACTIVE CASES RISE

The statewide increase in cases was larger by 28 than the one the previous Thursday.

After falling the previous two days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose by four, to 1,678.

The average remained well below last month's high of 2,351 the week ending Aug. 7.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases that were considered active rose by 214, to 19,714, which was still down from a recent high of 25,735 on Aug. 15.

According to rankings Thursday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arkansas' number of new cases per capita over a rolling seven-day span was the country's 14th-highest, down from the 11th-highest late last week.

In new deaths per capita, Arkansas went from having the second-highest number to having the fourth-highest, after Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

Within Arkansas, Benton County had the most new cases Thursday at 210, followed by Washington County with 204, and Pulaski County with 152.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 469,977.

Dillaha said 12% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive during the seven-day span ending Wednesday, up from the 11.8% that was initially reported for the week ending Tuesday.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the number below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew by 135, to 24,800.

Among children, that number rose by 11, to 722.

The number of covid-19 patients of all ages who have ever been on a ventilator with covid-19 rose by 12, to 2,519.

VACCINATIONS UP

Meanwhile, reported vaccinations rebounded after slowing over the holiday weekend.

At 13,278, the increase in doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was larger by 1,555 than the one the previous Thursday.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 7,802. That remained down from a recent high of 13,361 a day the week ending Aug. 27, however.

According to the CDC, the number of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose rose by 2,728, to 1,634,246, representing about 54.2% of the population.

The number who had been fully vaccinated rose by 4,840, to 1,300,042, or about 43.1% of the population.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 42nd -- ahead of Tennessee, Georgia, Louisiana, North Dakota, Mississippi, West Virginia, Idaho, Wyoming and Alabama -- in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 62.7% of people had received at least one dose, and 53.4% were fully vaccinated.

Information for this article was contributed by Jaime Adame and Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.