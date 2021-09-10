BASKETBALL

Arkansas men release SEC schedule

FAYETTEVILLE — A Saturday matchup against Kentucky on Feb. 26 in Walton Arena highlights the University of Arkansas men’s basketball SEC schedule released on Thursday.

It’s the only regular-season game the Razorbacks will play against the Wildcats.

Arkansas and Kentucky are among five SEC teams ranked nationally in preseason polls for CBS, ESPN and Sports Illustrated along with defending SEC champion Alabama, Tennessee and Auburn.

Arkansas plays Auburn at home on Feb. 8, at Alabama on Feb. 12 and at Tennesee on March 5 in the regular-season finale.

The Razorbacks’ home-and-home SEC opponents are LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Arkansas opens SEC play at Mississippi State on Dec. 29. The Razorbacks’ SEC home opener is against Vanderbilt on Jan. 4.

Arkansas is ranked No. 10 by CBS, No. 13 by ESPN and No. 16 by Sports Illustrated. Kentucky is ranked No. 14 by CBS and No. 8 by ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

The Razorbacks’ other SEC home game is against South Carolina. They also play on the road at Ole Miss, Georgia and Florida.

The SEC Tournament will be held March 9-13 in Tampa, Fla. Tipoff times and television information for Arkansas’ SEC games will be announced at a later day.

— Bob Holt

SOCCER

ASU women blank Tulsa

Arkansas State University (2-3-1) got a goal from Aliyah Williamson in the 77th minute Thursday to beat Tulsa 1-0 in Jonesboro.

Williamson’s goal, the first of her career, came on assists from Emma Riales and Emma Riley. Goalkeeper Megan Mc-Clure extended her school record with her 24th career shutout. The Red Wolves outshot the Golden Hurricane (3-3-1) 18-10 with seven shots on-goal.

Harding women lose at home

The Harding University women took nine shots Thursday, including five on-goal, but the Bisons fell to Christian Brothers 3-0 at the Stevens Soccer Complex in Searcy.

The Lady Bucs (2-1) got two second-half goals from Bailey Tadlock and a goal off a short corner kick from Cheynne Smith in the first half. Tadlock’s goals came in the 50th and 76th minutes. Marita Cancio assisted on two of the three goals. Briley-Anna Brown and Lauren Service had two shots each to lead Harding (1-3).

Williams Baptist splits with TAMUT

The Williams Baptist men’s team beat Texas A&M-Texarkana 1-0 on Thursday, while the women’s team lost 5-1.

Thayrone Cazeca’s goal in the ninth minute stood up for the Eagles. Williams Baptist had 20 shots, with nine on-goal. Cazeca led the team with five shots, including three on-goal.

Cierra Clayton scored the only goal for the women’s team four minutes into the second half. The Lady Eagles had six shots in the match, with three of them on-goal. Paige Carlyle finished with six saves.

WOMEN’S GOLF

HSU’s Blount honored

Gracen Blount of Henderson State University was named the Great American Conference’s Women’s Golfer of the Week on Thursday.

Blount earned medialist honors at the Central Region Fall Preview in Blue Springs, Mo., finishing the tournament at 3-under 141 to beat teammate Allie Bianchi by three shots. The Reddies won the team title by eight shots over Arkansas Tech University in a tournament that featured seven of the nine 2021 regional qualifying teams.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

At a glance

ARKANSAS MEN’S

BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT

Nov. 9 Mercer

Nov. 13 Gardner Webb

Nov. 17 Northern Iowa

Nov. 22 Kansas State+

Nov. 23 Illinois or Cincinnati+

Nov. 28 Pennsylvania

Dec. 1 Central Arkansas

Dec. 4 Arkansas-Little Rock

Dec. 7 UNC-Charlotte

Dec. 11 Oklahoma^

Dec. 18 Hofstra#

Dec. 21 Elon

Dec. 29 at Mississippi State*

Jan. 4 Vanderbilt*

Jan. 8 at Texas A&M*

Jan. 12 Missouri*

Jan. 15 at LSU*

Jan. 18 South Carolina*

Jan. 22 Texas A&M*

Jan. 26 at Ole Miss*

Jan. 29 West Virginia

Feb. 2 at Georgia*

Feb. 5 Mississippi State*

Feb. 8 Auburn*

Feb. 12 at Alabama*

Feb. 15 at Missouri*

Feb. 19 Tennessee*

Feb. 22 at Florida*

Feb. 26 Kentucky*

Mar. 2 LSU*

Mar. 5 at Tennessee*

Mar. 9-13 SEC Tournament%

*SEC game

+at T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

^at BOK Center, Tulsa

#at Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock

%at Tampa, Fla.

