Success surprises even hip hop veteran Murs

JOCELYN MURPHY

NWA Democrat-Gazette

Tonight at Railyard Live in Rogers, listeners can get a feel for what's been brewing in the local hip hop community over the past few months. West Coast rapper and hip hop artist Nicholas Carter, better known by his stage name Murs, performs tonight after a showcase of some of the "all stars" that have emerged from his Groundwaves program, which started in Springdale in May.

The monthly series offers performers stage time during an open mic event, followed the next day by a mentorship session with Murs, both in the hope that artists' confidence and skills will improve month over month. Since May, the numbers have certainly grown, but more important to Murs is the infrastructure he sees beginning to take shape.

"People crossing over, reaching out, collaborating -- because overall, it's an exercise in building community," Murs asserts. "So for me, the most important signs of growth are growing together, rather than growing in volume. People in Northwest Arkansas working together, with hip hop being that bridge."

The series was launched a few years ago in Fort Collins, Colo., and grew to a second iteration in Springdale with the help of arts service organization CACHE (Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange).

"Hip hop is supposed to be a voice for the voiceless, and I don't think Arkansas has a voice on the stage" right now, Murs says. "It's easy to literally just paint Arkansas red and to say, 'They're this' or 'They're that. They're hicks.' But I think this is a side of Arkansas that the world hasn't seen, and with Groundwaves and CACHE, give us a couple more years and the world will know that Northwest Arkansas is a force to be reckoned with and has a lot to say."

Murs admits he didn't come into the Arkansas program with any expectations. But even if he had, what he's gotten would have far surpassed his hopes, he says with a laugh.

"There's lots of Christian rappers, which shocked me," he admits. "And they're not the cookie cutter Christian rappers. People are cussing all night on the microphone, and some of the more faith-based folks, not that they suffer through it, they sit through it, there's no judgement. But then when they get up and speak about Jesus, none of the rappers that are talking about trap music are disrespecting them or thinking they're soft. After, in the lobby, we're all hanging out until CACHE has to kick us out. It's a real community."

The Groundwaves(AR) program has so far welcomed bilingual rappers, a Spanish-speaking Reggaeton artist, trap rappers, female artists, Christian artists, a college grad with a criminal record trying to get his music out, and a nonbinary individual currently incarcerated who has shared with the program poetry through their partner. After having their sentence shortened, Murs is hopeful the person will be able to participate in the next open mic event for the first time.

"That's something I've never had happen through Groundwaves," Murs says with a note of awe. "But through CACHE and Groundwaves, this individual has something to come home to and an outlet that didn't exist when they were incarcerated.

"CACHE intended [Groundwaves] to be there for the community, but I don't think they foresaw it becoming this type of [outlet]. I've had three people with criminal records like, 'I'm out and I'm trying to get my music out.' This is just another step. And I'm really grateful."