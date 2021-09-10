Super Quiz: World Geography

It is the farthest east of the Great Lakes.
The Crimea is a peninsula on the coast of this sea.
Its eruption destroyed the city of Pompeii.
The longest river in Italy.
The largest of the Chinese dialect groups.
In which city is Sugarloaf Mountain?
The deepest lake in the United States.
The only country name that starts with the letter "Q."
This peninsula forms the continental part of Denmark.
ANSWERS:
Lake Ontario
The Black Sea
Mount Vesuvius
The Po
Mandarin
Rio de Janeiro
Crater Lake (Oregon)
Qatar
Jutland Peninsula