Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest After 9/11 The Article Coronavirus Core Values Weather iPad Story ideas Puzzles Archive Newsletters Obits
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: World Geography

Today at 1:41 a.m.

  1. It is the farthest east of the Great Lakes.

  2. The Crimea is a peninsula on the coast of this sea.

  3. Its eruption destroyed the city of Pompeii.

  4. The longest river in Italy.

  5. The largest of the Chinese dialect groups.

  6. In which city is Sugarloaf Mountain?

  7. The deepest lake in the United States.

  8. The only country name that starts with the letter "Q."

  9. This peninsula forms the continental part of Denmark.

ANSWERS:

  1. Lake Ontario

  2. The Black Sea

  3. Mount Vesuvius

  4. The Po

  5. Mandarin

  6. Rio de Janeiro

  7. Crater Lake (Oregon)

  8. Qatar

  9. Jutland Peninsula

Print Headline: Super Quiz: World Geography

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT