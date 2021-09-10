Taxing proposal(s)

The city of Little Rock is asking for more money from taxpayers. There is no question the city could spend it. Has any government, at any time, ever not spent what it gets? Whether the city needs the money at this time is another question entirely.

The sales tax rate in the city limits will increase to 9.625 percent starting in January if voters in the city say Yes next week. (Early voting is underway.) It should be mentioned, favorably, that The Mayor & Co. did compromise from their earlier position and added a sunset clause for the tax. A couple of outfits endorsed the plan after that was made clear.

And nobody will out-work this mayor. We saw him at an outside town hall the other day with more city employees than citizens. Yet he gave his whole hour-long presentation for a group of people who could've fit into his car.

The proposed tax could raise more than $530 million over the next 10 years for parks, infrastructure, public safety, the zoo, and early childhood education.

Those are great things. Those are great things to spend money on. Most of them are even great things to spend public money on. But is now the time?

Put aside, if you can, that there's still a pandemic going on. And people are still struggling to make ends meet. Most businesses are open, but nobody knows what the fall/winter/holidays will bring. The best that can be said is that the situation isn't exactly stable in September of 2021.

If you can put that aside--bless you, if you can--consider this: Local and state governments are awash in money. More so than at any point in your life.

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year, sent (borrowed) money to cities, counties and states all over the nation. Little Rock's part of that was almost $38 million--not including what was sent to the county and school district. All that for a city budget that comes in at around $272.7 million. Which is up from $255 million five years ago.

Thanks to federal relief and an improving economy, the state of Arkansas ended last fiscal year with a nearly $1 billion surplus--more than double the previous record set in 2007.

Even if one assumes the feds will close off the spigot at some point, the sales taxes in Arkansas in general, and Little Rock in particular, are too high already.

According to a report by the Tax Foundation, a Washington-based tax policy outfit, Arkansas' average combined state and local sales tax rate is 9.48 percent--and, yes, most of the sales taxes go to the state, not cities. That Tax Foundation report, released earlier this year, says Arkansas has the third-highest statewide average in the country, behind only Louisiana and Tennessee.

According to a story in this paper, written by Joseph Flaherty in July:

Arkansas has a 6.5 percent state sales and use tax, with food and food ingredients taxed at a lower rate of 0.125 percent. Pulaski County levies a 1 percent sales tax.

Little Rock's municipal sales-tax rate is 1.5 percent. As a result, state, county and local taxes currently add up to the 9 percent overall rate in Little Rock.

A three-eighths percent (0.375 percent) municipal sales tax used for capital improvements in Little Rock will expire at the end of December, meaning the net increase to the local rate will be five-eighths percent (0.625 percent) if voters give approval in September.

If you eat at a restaurant, the sales tax is even more, running 11 percent in Little Rock. If you have a mixed drink, the sales tax is 33 percent!

Supporters of the tax increase will say that Little Rock's current rate is lower than North Little Rock's, Maumelle's, Fort Smith's and Pine Bluff's.

But when compared to larger cities outside the state of Arkansas, Little Rock's rate tends to be high. Take Oklahoma City (8.625 percent), Springfield (8.1) and Kansas City (8.725). Other cities like Chicago (10.25), Memphis (9.75) and Shreveport (9.05) are higher than Little Rock, but that only helps this state's largest city when it comes to recruiting time. Just as Oklahoma City and Springfield certainly take their advantages when a new business says Little Rock is an option.

Speaking of recruiting business and workers and industry in general, Little Rock already has a higher sales tax rate than New York City, San Francisco and Dallas. We're not kidding.

Not for nothing, the most likely candidates to become governor are talking about abolishing the income tax. If that happens, even over time, it may be necessary for Arkansas to increase the sales tax at some point in the future to replace lost revenues.

And didn't the state just approve a permanent 0.5 percent sales tax for highways and roads--and city streets? More than $200 million a year goes to ArDOT from that newly permanent tax, and another $44 million for cities.

And Little Rock and North Little Rock will benefit from more than a $1 billion going to the new I-30 crossing. As well as the $87.4 million spent on widening I-630, which really functions as a city corridor.

And the $69 million for the Cantrell Road/Highway 10 project now underway. And what about the $187.3 million that is going to rebuild the interstate through Saline County, which benefits the Little Rock metro area?

There's not a deficiency of tax spending going on in and around Little Rock. And we're not in danger of going back to dirt roads. Fact is, billions of dollars are being spent for the benefit of Little Rock's infrastructure already. The city is flooded with tax dollars. Awash.

We don't understand the attraction of a sales tax, at least as much as it is apparently attractive in the South. It's one of the most regressive taxes known to man and government. The bank CEO pays the same as the fry cook when buying a loaf of bread.

But worse than that, even, is this: It's a hidden tax.

You may have told your spouse recently that you bought $100 worth of groceries. Or $50 in gasoline. Or a $200 dress. But you didn't. You paid a certain amount for the product, then another amount for the tax. But because they are combined on a receipt, folks forget how much government really costs.

Imagine not paying any sales tax again. But every year you had to write out a check to the sheriff's office. And another to the school board. And another to the county. And another to the city. And another to the state. After a while, the majority of us would begin to better understand the cost of all this government. And then imagine what city council meetings would look like. We can imagine standing-room only when the yearly budget is considered.

And when a government official is caught with his hand in the till, there'd be more outrage and fewer it's-just- government-money attitudes and shrugs.

There are uses for the sales tax. (People who come to your city use your roads and maybe your facilities. They should pay something when they buy a Coke.) But to rely on the sales tax as often as we do in these latitudes isn't much fair and isn't much transparent.

There may be a time when any tax should be raised. Including a sales tax. But looking at all this money flowing, it doesn't appear as though now is the time. We suggest voting No next Tuesday.