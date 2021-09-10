Texas blocks firms’ restrictions of posts

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed a bill intended to prohibit large tech companies from blocking or restricting people or their posts based on their viewpoint, setting the stage for a legal battle with the tech industry.

The law applies to social media companies with more than 50 million monthly active users in the United States, including Facebook, Twitter and Google’s YouTube, and requires them to create reports on any illegal or potentially policy-violating content, as well as build a complaint system, where people could challenge decisions to remove content or flag illegal activity.

“It is now law that conservative viewpoints in Texas cannot be banned on social media,” Abbott said.

Abbott’s signature follows a similar effort in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that would bar social media companies from suspending political candidates in the run-up to elections, and make it easier for the Florida state attorney general and individuals to bring lawsuits when they think tech companies have acted unfairly. A federal judge in June blocked that law from taking effect, suggesting it would be found unconstitutional after tech industry groups brought a challenge. DeSantis’s administration appealed the judge’s ruling.