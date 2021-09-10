Title IX hire brings law degree, 'sense of urgency' to UA office responding to sex assault complaints

FAYETTEVILLE -- Shanita Pettaway, a contracts manager and deputy Title IX coordinator at Columbus State University, has been hired as Title IX coordinator for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Pettaway steps in Oct. 4 to lead an office set to expand after a student-led petition last year called for changes in the university's response to campus complaints of sexual assault.

Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools receiving federal money, and, under federal regulations, schools generally must respond to student reports of sexual assault and sexual harassment.

A university's response includes providing supportive measures, such as class schedule or room changes, for example, to students reporting misconduct. Colleges must also investigate and provide a fair process to determine if misconduct occurred.

Students met with Pettaway before her hire, said Coleman Warren, UA's student body president. He said in a text message that students provided "great" feedback following their meeting with Pettaway, who earned a doctorate in higher education administration from Auburn University and also holds a law degree from Southern University Law Center.

In a statement, Pettaway said she was "elated, honored and beyond grateful that the University of Arkansas has selected me for this position, particularly at such a pivotal juncture in its furtherance of Title IX compliance."

Pettaway's full title in her current job is contracts manager and policy coordinator in the Office of Legal Affairs, Ethics, and Compliance at Columbus State, a Georgia university with approximately 8,300 students, according to its website. She has also served as a deputy Title IX coordinator at the university for about 2½ years.

At Auburn, Pettaway wrote her doctoral dissertation about Title IX policies, specifically those in place at historically Black land grant universities.

Students at UA this past spring called for more trauma-informed staff members in the university's Title IX office, among other demands. Joe Steinmetz, UA's chancellor until he resigned in June, told the Democrat-Gazette in April that the university would follow steps outlined in an online petition.

Warren said last month that students want transparency from the Title IX office as well as support, listing "kindness and compassion and listening to students' needs" as necessary from the office in order to restore trust.

UA students spoke out last spring at campus events to criticize various actions taken by the university, and several also shared personal testimonies critical of UA's Title IX office that were collected via social media by student government leaders.

Among actions already taken, the university has provided seed funding of $20,001 to help student victims of sexual violence, UA spokesman Mark Rushing has said. The money will be managed by U of A Cares, a part of the university's Division of Student Affairs, and may be used to help pay for counseling, medical costs or a change in living arrangements, for example, Rushing has said.

On Thursday, Rushing said the university continues to search for new personnel to add to its Title IX office.

UA is looking to add a case manager and two Title IX investigators. The university has one full-time investigator currently, Rushing said last month.

"Search and hiring process is still ongoing," Rushing said in an email Thursday. "We hope to make additional announcements as soon as possible this fall."

Multiple universities in the Southeastern Conference have Title IX coordinators with law degrees, including Mississippi State University, the University of Alabama, Vanderbilt University, the University of Missouri and Texas A&M University.

Pettaway replaces Liz Means, who served in the role of Title IX coordinator for just over a year before resigning at the end of April.

UA began the academic year with an interim Title IX coordinator, Sara Thomas, who will continue in that role until Pettaway arrives, Rushing said.

The hire came about after Danielle Williams, UA's associate vice chancellor for equal opportunity, compliance and Title IX, agreed with a search committee's recommendation to bring on Pettaway, Rushing said. The hiring recommendation was also supported by Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson, Rushing added.

In announcing Pettaway's hire, Williams said the university will bring back a student advisory board for Title IX matters.

"The Student Advisory Council is a must, and I'm excited to see it return," Warren said.

Pettaway, in response to a Democrat-Gazette question about her meeting with students, said she gathered "valuable information and/or a tentative action item from every meeting throughout the interview process," adding that she also met with administrators, faculty and staff.

She said she plans to bring "a sense of urgency that the time is now to cultivate the university's mission" through "implementation of a Title IX compliance program that articulates transparent provision of an educational and work environment that is conducive to inclusive excellence and equal opportunity for all."

In the 2018-19 academic year, UA's Title IX office reviewed 55 reports of sexual assault or non-consensual sexual contact and 73 cases of sexual harassment, according to a university report.

Among those cases, nine resulted in a finding of "responsible" or "not responsible." Reasons varied for why cases did not result a finding of responsibility, but included students being unable to identify who assaulted them or students declining to pursue a formal complaint.

The university has not published an annual Title IX report for subsequent years, but Rushing said there will be discussions about doing so.

Pettaway will be paid $85,000 in salary as UA's Title IX coordinator, Rushing said.