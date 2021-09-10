TRAVELERS 4, CARDINALS 3

Bobby Honeymans's RBI single in the top of the seventh inning Thursday helped the Arkansas Travelers overcome two errors to beat the Springfield Cardinals in front of 4,799 fans at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run single to right field by Chandler Redmond. Jake Scheiner scored the Travelers' first run with a solo home run to left field, his 17th of the season, in the fifth inning. Arkansas took the lead in the sixth inning on RBI singles from Julio Rodriguez and Jake Anchia to go up 3-2, but Springfield tied the game again in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Leandro Cedeno.

Scheiner went 3 for 4 with 1 run scored and 1 RBI from the cleanup spot to lead the Travelers, who finished with 10 hits. Jose Caballero was the only other Arkansas player with multiple hits, going 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Reliever Nate Fisher (1-0) earned the victory after allowing 1 hit with 2 strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings. Michael Stryffeler got his eighth save of the season after allowing 2 walks with 2 strikeouts in his only inning of work. Kyle Leahy (0-8) took the loss for Springfield after allowing 2 earned run on 4 hits with 1 walk in 2 1/3 innings.

Arkansas' victory, combined with Wichita's 14-7 loss to Northwest Arkansas, moved the Travelers to two games behind the Wind Surge in the Class AA-Central North Division standings with nine games remaining in the regular season.