Two people die in state accidents

William Richard Guise, 66, of Kirby died Wednesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Arkansas 182 in Glenwood, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

He was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson northbound on the highway when the motorcycle left the highway in a left-hand curve and struck a highway sign, the report said. Guise was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a separate accident, Melissa R. Ragan, 51, of Walnut Ridge died Sept. 2, according to a state police report released Thursday. She was driving a 2005 Pontiac Montana southbound on U.S. 63 at Martin Creek in Sharp County when the vehicle crossed the centerline in a curve, struck a tree line and rolled several times, the report said.