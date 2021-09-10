U.S. sues Texas, asks for abortion ban's block

AUSTIN, Texas -- The Justice Department sued the state of Texas on Thursday to try to block the nation's most restrictive abortion law, which bans the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and allows private citizens to take legal action against anyone who helps a woman terminate her pregnancy, arguing that it was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution."

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Austin, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid, "to enjoin its enforcement, and to protect the rights that Texas has violated."

"The act is clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent," Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference announcing the suit.

"This kind of scheme to nullify the Constitution of the United States is one that all Americans, whatever their politics or party, should fear," said Garland, warning that what he called the "bounty hunter" element of the law may become "a model for action in other areas by other states and with respect to other constitutional rights or judicial precedents."

The Justice Department argues the Texas law violates both the 14th Amendment's due process clause -- saying the measure deprives women in Texas of the right to an abortion and imposes an "undue burden" -- and the supremacy clause of the Constitution, which says federal law supersedes state law.

Federal officials are also concerned other states could enact similar laws that would "deprive their citizens of their constitutional rights," Garland said.

"It is settled constitutional law that 'a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability,'" the lawsuit reads. "But Texas has done just that."

The U.S. government, Garland added, has a responsibility "to ensure that no state can deprive individuals of their constitutional rights."

Whatever a U.S. district judge in Texas decides, it is highly unlikely to be the last word. A previous challenge from abortion providers moved quickly to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, and from there on an emergency petition to the Supreme Court.

'BOUNTY HUNTERS'

The Texas law, known as SB8, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity -- usually around six weeks, often before women know they're pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas' law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.

The law took effect Sept. 1, effectively ending the vast majority of abortions in the nation's second-most populous state.

Pressure had been mounting on the Justice Department not only from the White House -- President Joe Biden has said the law is "almost un-American" -- but also from Democrats in Congress, who wanted Garland to take action.

Asked Thursday about the intense public pressure from Democrats to take action against Texas, Garland said the department "does not file lawsuits based on pressure. We carefully evaluated the law and the facts and this complaint expresses our view of the law and the facts."

Earlier this week, Garland vowed the Justice Department would step in to enforce a federal law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

That law, commonly known as the FACE Act, normally prohibits physically obstructing access to abortion clinics by blocking entrances or threatening to use force to intimidate or interfere with someone. It also prohibits damaging property at abortion clinics and other reproductive health centers.

The lawsuit filed Thursday seeks an immediate injunction to prohibit enforcing the law in Texas. Under the statute, someone could bring a lawsuit -- even if they have no connection to the woman getting an abortion -- and could be entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they prevail in court. It intentionally bars enforcement by state government officials, whom abortion providers would typically target in a lawsuit.

"The statute deputizes all private citizens, without any showing of personal connection or injury, to serve as bounty hunters authorized to recover at least $10,000 per claim from individuals who facilitate a woman's exercise of her constitutional rights," Garland said. "The obvious and expressly acknowledged intention of this statutory scheme is to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights by thwarting judicial review."

The attorney general also argued the Texas law could expose some federal employees at different agencies across the government to civil liability for doing their jobs.

The Texas law is the nation's biggest curb to abortion since the Supreme Court affirmed in the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade that women have a constitutional right to an abortion.

A dozen other states have passed legislation banning abortion after about six weeks into pregnancy. But federal judges have stopped those measures from taking effect, finding the laws inconsistent with Roe v. Wade.

The Texas law was specifically designed with the private enforcement mechanism to withstand a similar preemptive legal challenge.

OUT-OF-STATE SURGE

Abortion providers have said they will comply, but already some of Texas' roughly two dozen abortion clinics have temporarily stopped offering abortion services altogether. Clinics in neighboring states, meanwhile, have seen a surge in patients from Texas.

Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group and a driver of the new law, said Thursday in anticipation of the lawsuit that it was already working with other states to pass similar measures.

"The Biden administration's ploy represents a desperate attempt to stop the life-saving law by any means necessary," the group said in a statement.

Biden "is a puppet of the radical abortion agenda, and his DOJ will quickly find that they do not have jurisdiction to stop the Texas Heartbeat Act," said Elizabeth Graham, vice president of Texas Right to Life.

Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, defended the law and accused the Biden administration of acting for political reasons -- to distract Americans from the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the influx of migrants over the southern border.

"The most precious freedom is life itself. Texas passed a law that ensures that the life of every child with a heartbeat will be spared from the ravages of abortion," Eze said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted, "Today the Biden Administration sued every individual in Texas." Paxton said Biden should not meddle "in state's sovereign rights" and pledged to "use every available resource to fight for life."

The law provides no exceptions in cases of rape or incest, which Abbott on Tuesday defended by asserting that women still have "at least six weeks" to get an abortion. A woman who has regular periods and is carefully tracking her cycle could know of a positive result no earlier than about four weeks into a pregnancy, medical experts have said.

The only exceptions are when a woman's health or life are at stake.

Abbott also said Texas would strive to "eliminate all rapists from the streets." Recent surveys by the U.S. Department of Justice found that most rapes go unreported to police, including a 2019 survey that found that only about 1 in 3 victims reported they were raped or sexually assaulted.

The Biden administration's decision to intervene comes after a divided Supreme Court refused to stop enforcement of the law.

In its 5-to-4 decision last week, the Supreme Court's conservative majority said abortion providers and civil-rights groups had "raised serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law."

But the court allowed the ban to take effect while the legal battle plays out, saying the abortion providers and advocates who had challenged the law could not show they were suing the right people.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing Texas abortion clinics suing over the law, welcomed the Biden administration stepping in.

"It's a gamechanger that the Department of Justice has joined the legal battle to restore constitutionally protected abortion access in Texas and disarm vigilantes looking to collect their bounties," said Nancy Northup, the group's president.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Balsamo and Paul Weber of The Associated Press and by Devlin Barrett and Ann E. Marimow of The Washington Post.