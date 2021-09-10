Vilsack's focus on growers

Poultry growers and livestock ranchers who claim they've been underpaid or mistreated by large meat processors have fought to get their cases heard in recent years, but they are often overlooked because of weak enforcement rules enacted under the previous administration, advocates say.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is trying to change that. One of the Biden administration's priorities is to reinforce the Packers and Stockyards Act.

Farmers are losing money at a time when meat processors are seeing record profits from high grocery store prices, Vilsack said during a White House news briefing Wednesday. He attributed part of this to consolidation in the industry -- four meat processors control 85% of the market -- that fosters an environment stacked against farmers and ranchers.

"Our focus right now is making sure the Packers and Stockyards Act is strengthened," Vilsack told reporters. "That's the vehicle by which you can determine whether the poultry tournament system, for example, is fairly compensating poultry farmers, or whether there is a circumstance where packers are discriminating or unfairly treating producers."

The administration is also working to make cattle markets more transparent and fair, to crack down on labeling of "products of the U.S." and to invest in smaller meat processors.

The Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921 was created to ensure open, competitive livestock markets and protect farmers and consumers from unfair, deceptive, unjustly discriminatory and monopolistic practices. It was considered one of the strongest antitrust laws enacted. The law has been weakened in recent years by a number of court rulings and ineffective enforcement.

The Obama administration proposed a set of strong rules that would be enforced by the Grain Inspection Packers and Stockyards Administration, but the rules were gutted by the Trump administration. The agency went through a major reorganization, and no longer exists. Enforcement duties were transferred to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Marketing Service.

A lot of farmers grew wary of this demotion. Advocates called for structural revision, but Vilsack suggested that it was unnecessary.

"It isn't so much the structure," Vilsack said. "The issue is what tools do we have, if there is an unfair practice taking place, if there's a discriminatory practice. If the poultry system is not treating poultry producers fairly, what tools do we have? Right now, we don't have very strong tools. We are strengthening those tools so we can call out bad behavior."

Poultry growers, who often take on debt for land and housing costs, are beholden to contracts with meat companies, known as "integrators," that pay them for raising the birds from a young age to slaughter.

A condition of the contract is raising birds under a tournament system that pits growers against one another by rank. Those at the top earn the most money, while those at the bottom earn the least.

Farmer advocates and critics have cried foul over the tournament system and other aspects of the industry that keep growers indebted and at risk of foreclosure or bankruptcy.

Beef and cattle markets were rattled by two events in recent years, a fire that shut down a Tyson plant in Kansas and the spread of covid-19. Both times, the wholesale price of beef surged, while the price producers earned for their cattle cratered.

The results of an investigation into whether meat processors had a hand in manipulating prices, and thus violating the Packers and Stockyards Act, have yet to be released by the Justice Department despite pressure from lawmakers on the issue.

The Biden administration has taken up the argument that corporate consolidation is a factor in the price discrepancies. A White House report issued Wednesday suggested that without the concentration of producers, prices would be lower for shoppers, and fairer for farmers and ranchers.

Tyson Foods, one of the four major companies that control the country's meat supply, issued a statement later that day, saying that it "categorically rejects" the conclusions drawn by Vilsack.

Company officials have said the price increases stem from unprecedented market conditions, including a global pandemic and severe weather shocks. Labor shortages have only worsened the situation. The company also referred to a recent USDA report, detailing the factors for consumer inflation in the food sector.

Tyson said it was inaccurate to suggest that consolidation is leading to higher prices for consumers, arguing that the size and scale of the company keep prices down.