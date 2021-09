Arkadelphia, circa 1955: Sheets' Esso station stood at 10th and Barkman streets, reached at phone number 167. "Located on the Broadway of America," which was the title given U.S. 67, which ran through town. "Clean and sanitary restrooms" were promised on the back of the card at a time when gas sold for an average of 29 cents a gallon.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203