Arkansas stuns No. 15 Texas at Fayetteville, wins 40-21

The University of Arkansas rushing attack and its defense were just too much in a 40-21 victory over No. 15 Texas on Saturday night in the Longhorns' return to Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks, who held a 33-7 lead after the third quarter, held off their former Southwest Conference rivals who got a fourth-quarter spark from backup quarterback Casey Thompson. Thompson helped get the Longhorns to within 40-21 with 2:26 left in the game.

For the game, the Razorbacks outgained the Longhorns 471-242 in total offense, including 333-124 on the ground.

Arkansas outgained Texas 228-78, including 146-39 rushing in opening a 16-0 halftime lead.

The Razorback defense held the Longhorns to 0 for 7 on third-down attempts in the opening two quarters.

The Longhorns took advantage of a KJ Jefferson interception when Bijan Robinson scored from the 1 with 10:17 left in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 16-7.

The Razorbacks answered on their ensuing possession with Trelon Smith going over the top from a yard out for a 23-7 advantage on their way to a 33-7 lead heading into the fourth.

First Quarter: Arkansas 3, Texas 0

The Razorbacks opened with a false start and a 2-yard loss, so Trelon Smith’s 10-yard catch on third down didn’t move the stick. The Longhorns went 3 and out and Cameron Dicker punted 54 yards. Greg Brooks Jr. muffed the punt return but the Razorbacks caught a huge break as a Longhorn had stepped on the sideline just before recovering at the Arkansas 4.

Smith had a 16-yard burst for the game’s initial first down. AJ Green’s 9-yard reception came up a yard short and Reid Bauer punted 47 yards to the 25. Bijan Robinson gained 8, lost 2, then Grant Morgan sacked Hudson Card for a 5-yard loss. KJ Jefferson’s keeper netted 15 to the Texas 44 on 3rd and 6. On fourth and 2, Jefferson kept at right end for 12 to the UT 24.

Treylon Burks caught a 15-yard slant to the 9. Jefferson lost 2 then Raheim Sanders got 2 back. The drive ended on a Burks catch at the 6 and Cam Little drilled a 24-yard FG. Card scrambled and took a big hit from Greg Brooks Jr. on first down. Card had plenty of time on second down and found Xavier Worthy for a 25-yard catch and run. Bijan Robinson broke a tackle near the line, got the left edge and went for 20 to the Hogs’ 29. Card scrambled for 5 on the final play of the period.

Second Quarter: Arkansas 16, Texas 0

Arkansas defensive tackle John Ridgeway snared Hudson Card for a 5-yard sack. After a delay of game, Card overthrew a receiver in the end zone. The Razorbacks called timeout before Cameron Dicker’s 52-yard FG try veered wide right.

Trelon Smith broke tackles and rambled for 22 yards. Warren Thompson had a 6-yard catch and Blake Kern a 7-yarder. KJ Jefferson found Treylon Burks over the right side for 20 to the 11. On 2nd and 13, Dominique Johnson alertly snagged a rolling snap and ran to the 5. With Jefferson under center and Burks at TB, Johnson took a trap left and dragged defenders in for the score.

Dicker dropped a punt snap deep, Jake Yurachek got a piece of the punt and Mataio Soli returned it 5 yards to the Horns’ 14. Jefferson’s third-down pass was tipped away and Cam Little came on for a 23-yard FG.

The Horns had their fourth three and out in 5 series, with Taurean Carter breaking up Card’s third down pass at the line. Jefferson ran 34 yards with a keeper to the Texas 32. The Hogs reached the 26 and Little made a 44-yard FG.

Card’s check-down pass to Roschon Johnson netted a first down. Jordan Whittington bobbled a deep ball before Jalen Catalon broke it up. Dicker punted 51 yards to the 8. Smith ran for 9 and the clock ran out.

Third Quarter: Arkansas 33, Texas 7

Texas went three and out yet again, with Grant Morgan accounting for a couple of tackles. The Hogs lost a yard on first down. Safety B.J. Foster jumped KJ Jefferson’s play-action slant for Ketron Jackson Jr., tipping, intercepting and returning 9 yards to the Hogs’ 26.

Texas converted its first third down on Hudson Card’s 9-yard pass to Roschon Johnson, then Bijan Robinson powered in from the 1.

On 2nd and 11, Jefferson had time and delivered a 45-yard strike to Tyson Morris. Dominique Johnson had runs of 19 and 12 yards to reach the 6 and Smith jumped the pile for a 1-yard TD.

Card threw awry on two deep balls for open receivers, then hit Kelvontay Dixon for 11. On 4th and 1 from the Texas 43, Grant Morgan and Eric Gregory stopped Robinson for a 1-yard loss.

The Razorbacks ran a little clock, going 38 yards in 10 plays. Warren Thompson had an 11-yard catch on the series, which reached the 4. Jefferson’s fade for Burks on second down had contact in the end zone but fell incomplete. Cam Little made a 22-yard FG.

Zach Williams knocked the ball free from Card as he drew back to pass and Greg Brooks Jr. recovered. Raheim Sanders cut back left for a 26-yard TD on the next snap. Casey Thompson entered at quarterback for the Horns. A late hit against the Hogs moved the ball to the Arkansas 33 to close the period.

Fourth Quarter: Arkansas 40, Texas 21

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan was hurt on a Bijan Robinson run on the first snap of the period. Casey Thompson threw incomplete on 3rd and 9, but Tre Williams was flagged for rouging the passer. The Longhorns scored on three plays from the 17, with Thompson keeping it for a 5-yard TD run.

Arkansas stayed strictly on the ground and wore down the Longhorns’ defensive front. Freshman AJ Green had three consecutive runs that went for 6, 19 and 1. Raheim Sanders entered and went for 7, 4 and 3. Green’s 5-yard run set up the second 3rd and 2 of the drive and he broke it over the left side, outrunning a defensive back for a 30-yard TD.

Thompson sparked the Longhorns with a 15-yard completion to Jordan Whittington on 3rd and 4. Thompson found Xavier Worthy for 16 yards. Kelvontay Dixon caught a 15-yard pass to the 1 that was originally ruled a TD. Keilan Robinson was stoned on three consecutive run plays. Thompson wheeled around right end and took a few big hits but got the ball across the goal line to make it 40-21.

Arkansas’ Treylon Burks recovered the ‘Horns onside kick and the Hogs took over at the 41 due to an offsides penalty. Backup QB Malik Hornsby added a 29-yard scamper to the rushing total. The Hogs knelt and the fans rushed the field.