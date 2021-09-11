ATKINS 44, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 0

ATKINS — The Red Devils (1-1) shut out the Eagles, scoring 28 points in the first half before cruising to victory.

The night’s opening score came on a 65-yard punt return by Devin Roberts, who later added another touchdown to go along with five catches for 36 yards. Reese Bixler had six rushes for 90 yards, highlighted by a 58-yard score in the second quarter.

Conway Christian (0-2) has now gone without a single point while allowing an average of 42.5 points per game over its first two contests.