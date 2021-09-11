Authorities: Pulaski County murder suspect 'apparently a stranger to the victim'

A suspect was arrested late Friday in the Wednesday night fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Redfield man on a rural road south of Little Rock, according to the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

No further details about the suspect were available.

The suspect was arrested during a third day of searching by multiple police agencies throughout multiple counties.

Pulaski County sheriff's office deputies were called to Ivy Chapel Road about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a man shot in the roadway. Police found David Dunn in the road. He died of his injuries soon after, Lt. Cody Burk said.

Shortly before the shooting, police received a call from Dunn's girlfriend who said a suspicious person was on her property. She also called Dunn about the person, Burk said Friday.

He said the man left the property and started walking along Ivy Chapel Road at about the time Dunn was driving toward his girlfriend's house on the same road.

"It is a good chance that is going to be related to that earlier call," Burk said. "But there was no eye witnesses to see him and the suspicious person have contact."

Police are operating under the belief that Dunn did not know the suspect, Burk said early Friday.

Police asked the public to be on the lookout for Dunn's vehicle, a 2001 red Ford F-150 with Arkansas tag ABH 26N. A black utility trailer was attached to the vehicle when it was stolen. The truck had a sign on the door that read "Dunn Right Lawn Service."

The Pulaski County sheriff's office along with Arkansas State Police and the Saline County sheriff's office used helicopters and K-9 units to search locations where they received tips about suspicious individuals, Burk said early Friday.

Multiple descriptions of possible suspects had been released by the sheriff's office in recent days as authorities followed up on leads about suspicious people.

The search revolved around the East Woodson Lateral Road area in Saline County on Thursday afternoon and evening.

On Friday, searchers canvassed that area, which was overgrown between houses, Burk said.