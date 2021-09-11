Bears ride Harris to win over Titans

Sylvan Hills used a steady dose of Chris Harris and the timely and efficient passing from Gavin Tiner for a 50-29 victory over Jacksonville Friday night in Sherwood.

Harris ran 24 times for 197 yards and Tiner completed 4 of 4 passes for 114 yards and 3 touchdowns as Sylvan Hills (2-1) overcame an early mistake to claim the victory.

"We executed better at least on offense we did,'' Sylvan Hills Coach Chris Hill said. "[The] defense gave up a little too much. I think we will all agree with that. Offensively, we played better. We were able to work on a bunch of things. We put the ball on the ground on one series but overall I was pleased."

Martavion Casey returned the opening kickoff 77 yards to set up Kentrell Thompson's 7-yard scoring run for Jacksonville less than two minutes into the contest, but the Bears scored the next four touchdowns and were never threatened again.

Harris scored from the 5 to cap 65-yard scoring drive and Sylvan Hills took the lead for good when Tiner ran in from the 3. Jahaun Smith scored from the 10 with 9:32 left in the first half to put the Bears ahead 21-7.

The Bears added a safety on a bad punt snap that made it 23-7 and Xavier Okafor grabbed Turner's first TD pass -- a 38-yard connection that came with 4:56 left in the half.

Thompson added his second touchdowns for Jacksonville (0-2) on an 8-yard run but the Bears answered with a 42-yard scoring pass from Turner to Jonathan Goins with :29 seconds left in the half.

The Bears led 36-13 at halftime.

"I didn't think we played with much enthusiasm or much passion," Hill said. "We were kind of flat. They came out and got the kickoff return, but we were able to answer."

Tiner hit Okafor for a 14-yard TD pass to open the second half.

Jacksonville added a 1-yard touchdown run from Casey and a 55-yard scoring run by Thompson in the fourth quarter.

The final Sylvan Hills score came on an 18-yard run by TJ Jasper.