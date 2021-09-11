BENTON 63, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 19

BENTON -- The Panthers (1-1) blew past the Gryphons in their home opener, getting a pair of rushing touchdowns from Brandon Johnson, who needed only six carries to pile up 122 yards.

Cameron Johnson led the Benton receiving attack with five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown as quarterback Stran Smith completed 15 of his 18 attempts for 293 yards and 3 touchdowns, all in the first half.

The Panthers led 56-6 at the break before the Gryphons found the end zone twice during the final 30 minutes.