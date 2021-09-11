Biden plans to visit all 3 sites of 9/11 terror attacks

NEW YORK -- Joe Biden will again make the ritual journey to American landmarks of loss. He will once more bow his head in silent prayer. He will repeat words of comfort for those whose lives changed forever on that brilliant September day two decades ago.

But this time, Biden will hold the rank of commander in chief as he marks the anniversary of the nation's worst terror attack. Now, he shoulders the responsibility borne by previous presidents to prevent future tragedy and must do so against fresh fears of a rise in terror after the United States' exit from the country from which the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks were launched.

This 9/11 comes little more than two weeks after a suicide bomber in Kabul killed 13 U.S. service members as the military concluded its withdrawal from Afghanistan. There are fresh concerns that the country will again be a launching pad for attacks that Biden's government will be in charge of preventing.

But for Biden, like his predecessors, the 9/11 anniversary represents an opportunity to reclaim the sense of national unity that followed the attacks, a spirit long since faded amid the country's divisive politics.

"For Biden, it's a moment for people to see him not as Democratic president, but as president of the United States of America," said Robert Gibbs, who was President Barack Obama's press secretary.

"The American people are somewhat conflicted about what they have seen out of Afghanistan the last couple of weeks," Gibbs said. "For Biden, it's a moment to try to reset some of that. Remind people of what it is to be commander in chief and what it means to be the leader of the country at a moment of such significance."

The president will commemorate the solemn anniversary today by paying his respects at the three sites where the hijacked planes struck, puncturing the United States' air of invincibility and killing nearly 3,000 Americans.

While the planned ceremonies don't call for him to make public remarks, Biden released a video Friday to remember those who lost their lives, comfort their families, and honor the courage and sacrifice of first responders and service members over the past 20 years. He delivered an impassioned appeal for the nation to set aside its differences and reclaim the spirit of cooperation that sprung up in the days after those attacks.

"Unity is what makes us who we are -- America at its best," Biden said. "To me, that's the central lesson of Sept. 11," he said. "Unity is our greatest strength."

First today for the president will be a stop in New York City, where the twin towers of the World Trade Center collapsed as a horrified world watched on television. Then, he will go to a field near Shanksville, Pa., where a plane fell from the sky after heroic passengers fought terrorists to prevent it from reaching its Washington destination. And finally, he will go to the Pentagon, where the world's mightiest military suffered an unthinkable blow on its very home.

Biden's task, like that of his predecessors, will be to mark the moment with a mix of grief and resolve. A man who has suffered personal tragedy, Biden speaks of loss with power and eloquence, and he has repeatedly addressed the grief caused by the covid-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 656,000 lives across the country.

"We all remember distinctly that day and how much it's impacted us and has impacted us for the last several decades," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week. "That's true for him as well."

Afghanistan will shadow the day.

Osama Bin Laden was in Afghanistan when he masterminded the 2001 attacks, ushering in an expanded era of terror attacks on soft targets -- hotels, office buildings, nightclubs -- in cities across the West. Al-Qaida was routed from Afghanistan in the months after Sept. 11, 2001. But other groups have taken up the cause, including the Islamic State in Afghanistan, believed to be responsible for the Kabul attack last month.

Biden has long argued that the United States' military mission in Afghanistan was over, that the U.S. needed to stop allowing its soldiers to die there. But for some, the return of the Taliban to power and the terror threat it could produce have made the 20th anniversary a bitter and worrisome one.

Biden will be the fourth president to console the nation on the anniversary of that dark day, which has shaped many of the most consequential domestic and foreign policy decisions made by the chief executives over the past two decades.

The terror attack defined the presidency of George W. Bush, who was reading a book to Florida schoolchildren when the planes slammed into the World Trade Center. Bush spent that day being kept out of Washington for security reasons -- a decision that then-Sen. Biden urged him to reconsider, the current president has written -- and then delivered a brief, halting speech that night from the White House to a terrified nation.

The next year, Bush chose Ellis Island for his first anniversary address. With the Statue of Liberty over his shoulder, he vowed: "What our enemies have begun, we will finish."

"In the ruins of two towers, under a flag unfurled at the Pentagon, at the funerals of the lost, we have made a sacred promise to ourselves and to the world: We will not relent until justice is done and our nation is secure," Bush said.

The nation had been on war footing for months, one conflict raging in Afghanistan and another looming in Iraq. America's "war on terror" reshaped its citizens' daily lives and expanded the powers of its government as it sought to prevent further attacks.

"One year after, it still felt like it was immediately after the attack, the nation was still gripped by its consequences," said Ari Fleischer, Bush's press secretary. He said all presidents must offer messages of "comfort and reassurance" but also strength.

"There are lessons to be learned because there are terrorists who would love to create a Sept. 12th if the U.S. ever lets down its guard," Fleischer said.

The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were in full swing when President Barack Obama visited the Pentagon to mark his first Sept. 11 anniversary in 2009.

"No words can ease the ache of your hearts," Obama said. "We recall the beauty and meaning of their lives," he said. "No passage of time, no dark skies can dull the meaning of that moment."

By the time Obama spoke at the 10th anniversary, bin Laden was dead, killed in a May 2011 Navy Seal raid. Though the nation remained entangled overseas and vigilant against terror threats, the anniversary became more about healing, as a stunning memorial and soaring skyscrapers rose at ground zero, symbols of remembrance and rebirth at what had been a pile of twisted steel and anguish.

President Donald Trump pledged to get the U.S. out of Afghanistan, but his words during his first Sept. 11 anniversary ceremony in 2017 were a vivid warning to terrorists, telling "these savage killers that there is no dark corner beyond our reach, no sanctuary beyond our grasp, and nowhere to hide anywhere on this very large Earth."

Today, as Biden visits all three sites, Bush will pay his respects in Shanksville, Pa., while Obama will do the same in New York.

NO 'CREDIBLE' THREAT

Top federal, state and city officials said Friday that there is no "specific, credible" terror threat against New York City as it prepares to commemorate 9/11 this year.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas delivered the message with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio outside New York Police Department headquarters, a few blocks from the World Trade Center site.

"There is no specific, credible threat to the homeland arising from any terrorist organization or terrorist individual," Mayorkas said. "We work together to ensure that we are watching the flow of information very carefully, not just domestically, but around the world."

Mayorkas spoke after emerging from a security briefing with Hochul, de Blasio and police Commissioner Dermot Shea.

The New York and Port Authority police departments plan to deploy officers armed with assault rifles, bomb-sniffing dogs and plainclothes police officers, not just downtown where many of the solemn day's events will take place, but throughout the city.

And while no threats have been identified, law enforcement officials will be on high alert.

"We have identified this as a vulnerable weekend," Hochul said. "You'll see more people. You'll see individuals with long arms. You'll see them looking a little bit militarized. But the idea is to let anyone know that you mess with New York, there'll be consequences."

She added that she came away from the briefing "confident" about the city's safety today.

"We'll be able to handle the events of this weekend and welcome people from around the world who come to this place of reflection," Hochul said.

Shea said he "absolutely" guarantees the safety of the city today, but stressed that New Yorkers' "shared responsibility" in protecting it, invoking a variation of the oft-used, post-9/11 refrain: "If you see something, this is a team effort" -- say something.

From the ghastly rubble of ground zero's fallen towers 20 years ago, rose a chance to start anew.

World affairs reordered abruptly on that morning of blue skies, black ash, fire and death.

In Iran, chants of "Death to America" quickly gave way to candlelight vigils to mourn the American dead. Vladimir Putin weighed in with substantive help as the U.S. prepared to go to war in Russia's region of influence.

Libya's Moammar Gadhafi, a murderous dictator with a poetic streak, spoke of the "human duty" to be with Americans after "these horrifying and awesome events, which are bound to awaken human conscience."

From the first terrible moments, America's longstanding allies were joined by longtime enemies in that singularly galvanizing instant. No nation with global standing was cheering the stateless terrorists.

However, instead of a new order, 9/11 fueled 20 years of war abroad.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Lemire, Calvin Woodward, Ellen Knickmeyer, David Rising and Robert Burns of The Associated Press; and by Ron Parascandola and Michael Gartland of the New York Daily News (TNS).

