BIGELOW 35, PERRYVILLE 8

PERRYVILLE -- A dominant rushing effort from Bigelow (3-0) in the first quarter led to a lead that Perryville (1-1) was never able to recover.

Martell Macon scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to go along with a touchdown reception by Hunter Alexander that gave the Panthers a 21-point lead.

Keithlin Brown also returned a 90 yard punt for a touchdown in the second quarter for Bigelow.

Perryville blocked a punt for a touchdown in the third quarter and followed it up with a two-point conversion for the Mustangs' only points.