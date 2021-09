BISMARCK 32, POYEN 14

BISMARCK -- Quarterback Ian Smith passed for two touchdowns to secure the win for Bismarck (3-0) over Poyen (2-1).

Smith was 14-21 passing for 223 yards and running back Jay York rushed for 70 yards to help the Lions pull away from Poyen in the fourth quarter.

Bismarck's Barrett Schultz led the way with 11 tackles.

Colton Lowe scored the only touchdowns for Poyen on 10-yard and 12-yard touchdown runs.