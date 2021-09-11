Writers to hear author Wyatt

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road.

Author Kent Wyatt will present the program, “Powerful Writing, Give Your Words Punch” (using Passion, Plot, Process and Prayer). In addition, Rachel Kulp will present “Tax Rules for Writers” to help authors comply with IRS tax requirements.

Please use the west entrance and parking lot.

See https://www.sswritersguild.org for information. Visitors are welcome at meetings.

Ability Tree 5K & Fun Run

Ability Tree in Siloam Springs is hosting a 5K and one-mile Fun Run on Sept. 25.

Cost for the 5K is $25, and it will begin at 9 a.m. The Fun Run is $15 and begins at 9:45 a.m., and the start/finish line will be located at the corner of Lincoln and Main streets.

All ages and abilities are welcome. A shirt will be included for all participants. Volunteers are also needed. All proceeds go toward Ability Tree’s scholarship fund.

Registration is available at tinyurl.com/zrenvep9 . For more information, contact Ability Tree.

Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

Weddington Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sept. 19.

Pastor Doug Brown will be the keynote speaker. Local singer and musician Tammy Chastain will provide special music.

There will be a special time of sharing the church’s history of serving the Weddington Community, as well as memories by former pastors, members and guests.

The church is located at 19445 Weddington Church Road, Fayetteville, AR 72704.

For more information visit the church’s Facebook page or call 479-220-8028.

Portion of Dogwood Springs Trail closed

City crews will block part of Dogwood Springs Trail behind La-Z-Boy ballfields on Lincoln Street. This will allow staff to upgrade the transmission line and is projected to take about four weeks.

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at The Assembly, 2909 Cheri Whitlock Drive.

Celebrate Recovery is a program for people in all kinds of habits and hangups.

Anyone wanting more information may contact Rhonda Gentry at 479-215-6311.

Naturalists taking applications

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training.

Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small group, socially distanced field time is also planned.

For more information, visit nwamn.org.