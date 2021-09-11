Calendar 9-11-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Election commissioners meet today

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. today at the election center, 123 Main St. The agenda includes approval of polling sites for the fall board school election. Face masks are required and attendees are asked to observe social distancing and use best practices for everyone's safety, according to a news release.

Fire department sets 9/11 ceremony

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will conduct a ceremony at 8:58 a.m. Sept. 11. The ceremony will honor first responders and civilians killed in the terrorist attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, according to a news release. The public is welcome to join the observance at a local fire station. The ceremony will begin with a moment of silence at 8:58 a.m. All available Fire Department personnel will assemble at attention in front of the station flagpole (or a central location in front of the building.) A company officer or chaplain, if present, may choose to make brief remarks. The flag will be lowered. At 8:59 a.m., the time of the South Tower collapse at New York on 9/11, sirens will sound for one minute.

Pine Bluff Bike Week underway

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington proclaimed Sept. 6-11 as Bike Week in Pine Bluff and Novel T's, a local business, announced its Tour de Bluff Bicycle Festival. The 18th annual Tour de Bluff Bicycle Festival on Saturday begins with registration at 7 a.m. at 601 Main St. Plaza in downtown Pine Bluff. Details: Details: Novel T's,(870) 534-0233, or visit www.TourDeBluff.com.

Pilgrim church to open pantry

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Comprehensive Care to offer covid-19 vaccines

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI), 1101 Tennessee St., will host another covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Appointments aren't necessary. The clinic will offer first dose of the Moderna vaccine for those who haven't been vaccinated and will give the second dose of Moderna to those who received the first dose at the Aug. 7 clinic. They will also have the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic, according to a news release. Details: JCCSI's Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic, (870) 543-2380.

St. John AME slates free food boxes

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 11. One food box per family will be provided in a drive thru event in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive the food. State ID's are required, according to a news release. The sponsor is St. John's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry. To volunteer for this ministry people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net. Financial donations may be sent to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff.

Governor to speak at state's 9-11 ceremony

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to speak at the state commemoration of Patriots Day at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol building. The ceremony is open to the public and will be broadcast via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/ADVAVets/ under events, according to a news release from Sue Harper, District 9 Veteran Service Officer.

UAPB, Beyoncé and JAY-Z scholarship available

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is among Historically Black Colleges and Universities to receive the About Love Scholarship. In partnership with Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé and JAY-Z's philanthropic initiatives -- BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation -- launched the scholarship. The scholarship application period opened Sept. 10 and closes at 10:59 p.m. Sept. 26. Students must meet eligibility requirements and apply at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=SAihSEDHOE2CgHwdCvICQsnH29y2nutGlQw2MLAcEX1URUZJR1ZKTjlFM1JJWlMzUFBYOFBXNlVHTS4u.

Beginning Saturday

St. John celebrates men's day virtually

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its annual men's day worship and praise services virtually. At 6 p.m. Sept. 11, the guest preacher will be the Rev. Derick Easter, pastor of New St. Hurricane Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. At 11 a.m. Sept. 12, services will feature the Rev. Robert Shaw, pastor of Bethel AME Church at San Francisco, Ca. To attend virtually, visit www.stjohnamepinebluff.org or https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or https://www.facebook.com/rev.cwilliams. To attend by Zoom, the ID number is 4322086226 and password: 1117. By audio, dial 1-312-626-6799 and when prompted enter 4322086226# then when prompted enter 1117#

Soliders 4 Christ gospel group celebrates

Soliders 4 Christ gospel singers will celebrate their sixth anniversary beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. The speaker will be Patrick Edmond and singers will include Krishana Barnes, Zatoria Curry and Keenon Coleman. At 6 p.m. Sunday, the celebration will be held at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Grant St. The guest minister will be Semaj Brown and special guests will be Austin Hill & Renewed. Other singers will include Men in Christ, the Spiritualettes, Mighty Gospelettes, the Hearts and Totally Committed. A $5 offering will be received at the door Sunday, according to a spokesman.

Sunday, Sept. 12

Art league holds meeting

The monthly meeting of the Pine Bluff Art League will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., Room A & B. Crystal Jennings will present a new technique on framing without glass. The public is invited to attend. Due to the continued rise in covid-19 cases, the league will require all members and visitors to wear masks during the meeting. Social distancing is encouraged, according to a news release. Details: PBAL President Spainhour at mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.

New Community honors pastor, wife

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present the 18th anniversary celebration of the pastor and wife, Apostle Patrick and Janice Lockett, at 4 p.m. Sept. 12. The guest speaker will be Bishop Jeff Davis of the Word Works Church of Chicago. Regular service will also be held at 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 13

Watson Chapel School Board to meet

The Watson Chapel School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the school district, 4100 Camden Road. Details: (870) 879-0220.

A&P Marketing Committee to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Marketing Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held in the offices of the A&P Commission at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. Masks are required, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121.

Walk Across Arkansas begins

The fall edition of Walk Across Arkansas, a team-based event, runs from Sept. 13-Nov. 7 and uses friendly competition among teams to motivate exercise. There's no cost to register at https://walk.uada.edu/walk/. The public health initiative is open to all who want to get into the habit of exercise or renew a commitment to fitness. The event isn't limited to walking, according to a news release.

Master Gardeners training registration set

Registration is open for the 2021 Jefferson County Master Gardeners Online Training Program. The first step to becoming a Master Gardener is to complete the 40 hours Basic Master Gardeners Training. This year the training course will be online starting Oct. 15. The deadline to register is Sept. 30. This virtual training is self-paced and participants will have until Dec. 15 to complete the course, according to a news release.To request a Master Gardener application or for details, people may call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033 or email Kurt Beaty, Jefferson County extension agent, at kbeaty@uada.edu.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away 200 food boxes in a drive-thru setting Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. until all boxes are gone. Each box will also contain covid-19 information and supplies, according to a news release.

UAPB AM&N Alumni set conference call

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) AM&N Alumni - Pine Bluff Jefferson County Chapter will meet via conference call at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The agenda will include reports by standing committees and proposed activities for fall 2021. All members and prospective members are encouraged to participate, according to a news release. To participate, dial (978) 990-5000 and use participant access code: 803130# Details: Hazell Reed, Ph.D., chapter president, at pbjc.uapb.alumni@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Civic panel sets special meeting

The Pine Bluff Civic Auditorium Complex Commission (CACC) will hold a special called meeting at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 by conference call, according to a news release. Participants who want to join the call should contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email Teresa Rash at tlrash@pinebluff.com.

Procurement topic of Generator session

The Generator, 435 S. Main St., program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a workshop on Selling to the State of Arkansas from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Participants will learn about state procurement regulations and procedures for submitting bids. Seats are limited due to covid-19. Details: Liz Russsell of the Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center (AR PTAC) at erussell@uada.edu. Russell will also be available at The Generator on the third Tuesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Sept. 16

Master Gardeners host garden tours

The Jefferson County Master Gardeners will host three tours of their demonstration garden Sept. 16 at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 500 Idaho St. Tours will be given at 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to a news release. Participants will tour the herb, butterfly, and vegetable garden as well as the recently built greenhouse that was constructed by the Master Gardeners. Masks and social distancing, along with guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will be in place. Details: Kurt Beaty, county extension agent at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033 or email kbeaty@uada.edu.

MECA Board meeting set

The Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association (MECA) Board will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 in the Jefferson County (Emergency Operations Center) EOC at the courthouse. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

Retired teachers to meet virtually

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will host monthly Zoom meetings until further notice. Members will receive Zoom information prior to the scheduled Sept. 16 meeting,, according to a news release. Details: Lura Campbell, (870) 247-4734.

Friday, Sept. 17

Courthouse to host flu clinic

Jefferson County Courthouse will hold a flu vaccine clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17. Walgreens is partnering with Jefferson County to host the clinic. This event is open to the public and county employees, according to a news release.

Deadline set for UAPB tobacco grant applications

The Minority Research Center on Tobacco & Addictions (MRC) at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is accepting applications to award four grants up to $9,999 to cover the cost of research. The deadline to apply is Sept. 17. MRC is offering grants that support researchers who are engaged in evidence-linked research that directly contributes to the elimination of smoking and tobacco use among minority populations, according to a news release. For applications or details, contact Earnette Sullivan, program manager, at sullivane@uapb.edu or (870) 730-1137.

Voices for Children sets golf tournament

The 17th annual Voices for Children Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 17 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and tee off at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release.The tournament is $400 per team or sponsorships of $2,500 for platinum, $1,000 for gold, $500 for silver and $150 for hole sponsor. All proceeds will help Voices for Children continue to provide Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for every foster child in Jefferson and Lincoln counties. Details: Voices of Children, (870) 536-5922 or vfc@vfcadvocates.org.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 17

'The Miracle Worker' at ASC open Sept. 17-19

Tickets are on sale for the Arts & Science Center's production of "The Miracle Worker." Kayla Ernest will direct the inaugural production for the center's Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Performances are 7 p.m. Sept. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sept. 19. Anna Grace Bailey of Monticello and Lily Jennings of Rison star as Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller. "'The Miracle Worker,' written by William Gibson, dramatizes the classic true story and life of Anne Sullivan and her student Helen Keller. Tickets are $13 for center members and seniors, $18 for non-members and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Saturday, Sept. 18

John H. Johnson Museum hosts event

The John H. Johnson Museum and Educational Center at Arkansas City will be open for tours from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 18 as part of Smithsonian magazine's 17th annual Museum Day. Admission is free. A native of Arkansas City, the late John H. Johnson was the founder, chairman, chief executive officer and publisher of Ebony and Jet magazines and Johnson Publishing Co. Friends of John H. Johnson Museum will open the site during Museum Day, a national celebration where museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution's Washington, D.C.-based museums, according to a news release. Details: www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org and Smithsonianmag.com/MuseumDay.

Tinkerfest 2021 set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is partnering with local organizations to provide Tinkerfest, from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 18. The event will feature learning powered by exploration, creativity and discovery through tinkering. Representatives from the Delta Rivers Nature Center will bring animal friends and Novel Ts owners and Tour De Bluff creators Sandra and Kenny Fisher will set up a bike-shop stand. This program is free and open to the public. Details: Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC public programs coordinator, at srahmaan@asc701.org.

Thursday, Sept. 23

United Way to kick off campaign

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas will kick off its fund-raising campaign at noon Sept. 23 in the ballroom of the Pine Bluff Country Club. The announcement will be made during a combined meeting with the Rotary Club of Pine Bluff, according to a newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. United Way will also hold its Day of Caring beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 24.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 23

Chamber offers candidate course

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber, in association with Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host a Candidate Development Institute (CDI), according to the Chamber newsletter. CDI offers training in the basics of organizing and implementing a campaign for public office. The six-course program will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Sept. 23, at the Chamber, 510 Main St. The course costs $100. Applications are available at the Chamber and must be returned with registration fee by Sept. 15. Details: Ulanda Arnett, Chamber director, (870) 535-0110 or ulanda@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Friday, Sept. 24

Stormwater program seeks artists

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office and the Southeast Arkansas Stormwater Education Program is seeking artists to paint storm drain murals in Pine Bluff and White Hall. The deadline to submit applications is Sept. 24, according to a news release. The main idea with the storm drains murals is that observers will stop to think about where water flows after it enters the storm drain, according to spokesman Kevin Harris. All painting supplies will be provided to the artist by the stormwater education program. For details or to receive an application packet, artists may contact Kevin Harris at the extension office at 870-534-1033 or klharris@uada.edu.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 24

Grand Prairie arts festival seeks entries

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts will accept entries in the Visual Art Competition for adults and children at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. This professional juried competition will celebrate its 67th year this fall, according to the Grand Prairie Arts Council. The arts center will receive entries Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The artists' reception/open house will be held Oct. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open Oct. 1-28. Entries may be picked up Oct. 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the news release. Artists may register their works online and see guidelines and other information at www.grandprairiearts.com.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Public Lands Day cleanup set near Dumas

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District field office at Arkansas Post will host a park cleanup day at the Jardis Point Day Use Area near Dumas from 8 a.m. until noon Sept. 25. A complimentary lunch will be provided. The event is organized as part of National Public Lands Day, a nationwide cleanup effort that unites thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands, according to a news release. Interested volunteers will help USACE personnel refurbish the picnic areas and collect litter from around the park. Details: Arkansas Post field office, (870) 548-2291 or ceswl-pa@usace.army.mil.

ASC sets Teen Minecraft Lampworking Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will provide youth 12-17 an opportunity to work with glassmith Olivia Valentine in a Minecraft lampworking workshop at The ARTSpace on Main from 1–4 p.m. Sept. 25. This technique is a type of glasswork using a torch to melt glass. The registration fee is $55 for center members and $65 for non-members. Materials fee is $25. To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes.

Beginning Sunday, Sept. 26

'Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On' auditions set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for "Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On," Sept. 26-28. This is the center's biennial variety show fundraiser, according to a news release. People 16 and older will have the opportunity to show their talents with a collection of well-known Broadway and mainstream hits. Proceeds benefit the center's youth theater programming. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater in ASC's main building. Those wishing to audition must be available for all performances. Details: asc701.org.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Parks and Recreation set listening forum

The Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will host a listening forum from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The department will gather feedback from the public on how to improve city parks and recreational facilities, according to a news release. The listening panel will include members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, city council, and the mayor. Residents are invited to attend and share the type of parks, youth initiatives, sports programs, fun activities, and green spaces they would like to see in Pine Bluff.

Through Thursday, Sept. 30

Master Gardeners training registration ends

Registration is open for the 2021 Jefferson County Master Gardeners Online Training Program. The first step to becoming a Master Gardener is to complete the 40 hours Basic Master Gardeners Training. This year the training course will be online starting Oct. 15. The deadline to register is Sept. 30. This virtual training is self-paced and participants will have until Dec. 15 to complete the course, according to a news release.To request a Master Gardener application or for details, people may call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033 or email Kurt Beaty, Jefferson County extension agent, at kbeaty@uada.edu.

Delta Leadership Institute forms available

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application period for the 2022 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy. Those interested can apply through Sept. 30 at dra.gov/leadership. DLI is an extensive, nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. The 2022 Executive Academy class will include approximately 30 fellows from each of the eight DRA states, according to an Aug. 5 news release. Details: Delta Regional Authority, (662) 624-8600 or https://dra.gov/.

Through Friday, Oct. 1

Wildland Fire Suppression forms available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for Wildland Fire Suppression Kits through Oct. 1. Eighty-five kits will be awarded to rural volunteer fire departments, according to a news release. Applications should be submitted to a district forester. The application is available at https://www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Application.pdf. Details: Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov or (501) 679-3183 or www.agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/rural-fire-protection-program/.

Saturday, Oct. 2

ASC sets Beginner's Adult Lampworking Workshop

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host glassmith Olivia Valentine in an adult lampworking workshop for those 18 and older at The ARTSpace on Main from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. No experience is necessary. Patrons may learn the beginner stages of utilizing glass and designing miniature sculptures such as leaves, pumpkins and witchs' hats. Adults 21 and older may have complimentary wine or beer. The registration fee is $75 for center members and $100 for nonmembers. Materials fee is $25. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 11

Watson Chapel sets flu vaccination clinics

Watson Chapel School District will conduct its flu vaccination clinics at the following campuses: Edgewood Elementary School -- Oct. 11 from 8:30-11 a.m.; L.L. Owen Elementary School -- Oct. 11 from 12:30-3:p.m.; Coleman Intermediate School -- Oct. 12 from 8:30-11 a.m.; Watson Chapel Junior High School -- Oct. 12 from 12:30-3 p.m.; and Watson Chapel High School -- Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Saturday, Oct. 16

UAPB to host Homecoming 2021

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate fall Homecoming 2021 on Oct. 16, with a week of festivities culminating in the university's annual parade and football game. UAPB will welcome the return of an in-person homecoming, a longtime favorite among community members, students and alumni, according to a news release. More fall homecoming 2021 details will be released soon, including the full schedule of events with specific times and dates.

Through Saturday, Oct. 16

Rosenzweig Exhibition closes

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through Oct. 16. The exhibition is named for Irene Rosenzweig, a noted scholar and teacher. Admission to ASC's galleries is always free.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Deadline set for conservation education grant forms

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services has more than $769,000 to give to Arkansas schools and educators for conservation education programs in the 2021-22 school year, thanks to fines from wildlife violations. The deadline to apply is Oct. 26. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply for these grants, according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Newsletter. Details: visit www.agfc.com/conservationgrants.

Through Wednesday, Oct. 27

DRA accepting workforce grant applications

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application cycle for the 2021 Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP). The program invests federal resources across the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions particularly hard hit by industrial downsizing, business closures, and job losses as a result of the public health and economic crises, according to a news release. To submit a grant application, visit the Delta Workforce Grant Program portal at https://workforce.dra.gov. All applications must be submitted in the portal by Oct. 27.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Chamber to host farmers appreciation fish fry

The 2021 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year is the Draper Family of S&L Farms. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor the family during the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set for 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff. This year's event will be drive-thru due to current covid-19 conditions, according to the Chamber newsletter. King Kat will provide catfish or chicken strips with all the fixins. Tickets are $20 each. Sponsorships are $400. Details: Jennifer Kline, jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

Friday, Oct. 29

Boys and Girls Club reschedules golf tourney

The third annual 4-man scramble golf tournament for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County has been rescheduled for Oct. 29 at Harbor Oaks golf course. Registration will start at 8 a.m. The registration deadline is Oct. 15 and the fee is $400 per team. The event is held in observance of the club's 75th anniversary. Details: Boys and Girls Club, (870) 850-7500, ext. 102, or info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or www.boysgirlsclubjc.com.

Through Saturday, Nov. 6

UAPB Art Exhibition featuring Amanei Johnson open

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's art department has opened a new exhibition featuring paintings from student Amanei Johnson at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This exhibition will be on display in The ARTSpace on Main's loft gallery at 623 S. Main St. Johnson recently received a $1,000 award from the national group Black Girls Who Paint. This exhibition will run through Nov. 6, according to a news release.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Chamber newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame reschedules ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle' exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was set for Aug. 19. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Underway

Express Rx to provide covid-19 monoclonal antibody

Express Rx pharmacy is offering covid-19 monoclonal antibody by injection. The four-dose treatment is designed to prevent or mitigate the effects of the virus and to protect against severe illness and hospitalization, according to a news release. Arkansans should contact their healthcare provider for a prescription before scheduling a free appointment, according to the release. Express Rx of Pine Bluff is located at 3006 W. 28th Ave. For other locations or details, visit expressrx.net.

JRMC offers vaccines at local agencies

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines to businesses or organizations with 10 or more people. Call JRMC and a nurse will come to the site and administer the vaccine, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to schedule a covid-19 vaccine clinic, agencies may call (870) 541-8621.

Vaccines available at Comprehensive Care

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is offering free covid-19 vaccinations at all of its locations. Walk-ins are welcome, however people may call for an appointment at these sites: Pine Bluff -- JCCSI's Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic; 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380; Altheimer -- 309 S. Edine St.; (870) 766-8411; Redfield -- 823 River Road; (501) 397-2263; North Little Rock -- 2525 N. Willow St., Suite 1; (501) 812-0225; College Station -- 4206 Frazier Pike, Little Rock; (501) 490-2440; Little Rock -- 1100 N. University, Suite 125; (501) 663-0055; Open Hands (Healthcare for the Homeless) -- 3000 Springer Blvd, Suite – B , Little Rock; (501) 244-2121.

Health departments offering covid-19 shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the covid-19 vaccine at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available locally

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy's covid-19 vaccine clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary. Call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com. Jefferson Regional Medical Center is offering the vaccine. Visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/ Walmart and other pharmacies and health care providers are giving the vaccine. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.