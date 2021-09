CAMDEN FAIRVIEW 52, HAMBURG 0

CAMDEN -- Martavius Thomas threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Camden Fairview (2-1) rolled to a victory over Hamburg (0-2).

The Cardinals took a 49-0 lead into halftime after getting touchdowns from seven different players.

Jarvis Reed, Michael Suell, Brandon Copeland and Aaron Alsobrook had touchdown receptions. Jatoney McGhee and Ja'coriae Brown scored on running plays.