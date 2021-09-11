Centerpoint senior QB leads Knights on road

HASKELL -- Senior quarterback Josh Lawson threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Centerpoint Knights (3-0) to a resounding 41-20 win over Benton Harmony Grove on Friday night at Jim "Red" Parker Field.

"He is a pretty good quarterback ... I like him," Centerpoint Coach Cary Rogers said. "That was his lowest total so far, but we ran the ball more. I told them before the game it was going to be physical and in the first half they did a good job keeping the ball from us."

Lawson had a 12-yard scoring pass to Easton Taylor after the Knights had recovered an onside kick.

Following a fourth-down conversion, Jace Clark scored on a 2-yard run for a 28-0 lead.

A fumble recovery by the Knights' James Mitchell led to Lawson tossing a 39-yard scoring pass to CJ Fox for a 35-14 lead.

Lawson capped the scoring with a short pass to Fox, who broke six tackles on his way to the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown for Centerpoint.

In the first half though, Troy Potter scored on a 4-yard run for the Cardinals (1-1) on the first drive of the game, but Clark answered for the Knights on a 12-yard run to tie the game at 7-7.

Mattox Moore scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter to out Harmony Grove up 14-7. However, Lawson directed a 12-play, 63-yard drive and capped it with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Owens to tie the game at 14-14 before halftime.

"Their offense is designed to grind you down, but we got that onside kick and got ahead of them by two scores," Rogers said. "When we got that fourth down by 1 yard ... that got us going a little bit."