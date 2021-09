CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 55, CARLISLE 46

CARLISLE -- Tyler Williams rushed 28 times for 257 yards and 5 touchdowns as Central Arkansas Christian (1-1) held off Carlisle (0-3).

Williams also completed 7 of 9 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Vance Strange led the Mustangs' defense with 12 tackles and he also added a touchdown reception. Isaac Rine had 4 rushes for 91 yards and a touchdown, added 8 tackles on defense and made all 7 of his extra-point attempts.