City leaders remember 9/11 fear, changes since

On Sept. 11, 2001, Shauwn Howell took off from work to undergo physical therapy.

Howell's hands had been badly burned in an explosion 40 days earlier at Dickey Machine Works, off of U.S. 79 Business near the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Firefighters said a compressed acetylene gas tank inside a metal building exploded through its walls and struck an assistant fire chief in the head, knocking him to the ground.

Howell, a 33-year-old hoseman at the time, suffered burns to his hands. Two other firefighters were injured.

All four firemen recovered.

But what happened the day Howell took off from work, some 1,200 miles northeast of Pine Bluff, changed his fire department forever.

Two planes struck the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the first at 8:46 a.m. Eastern time and the other 17 minutes later. Nearly 3,000 people died from the attack.

"It definitely made us more aware of the possibilities that things could go back real quick," said Howell, a member of the Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department since February 1999. "It just had everyone take it to another level of seriousness. It was already serious, but the idea that many people could be affected quickly and how it could change that many lives in an instant, things could forever be different. This made us look at things totally different from that point forward."

The attack was a four-pronged effort by al-Qaeda terrorists -- the first two planes striking New York, another hitting the Pentagon in the Washington, D.C., area, and another reportedly missing its intended target and crashing in an open field near Shanksville, Pa.

A sense of patriotism was immediately heightened in America, a country whose citizens came to realize that it, too, could come under terrorist attack. Firefighters, police officers and other first responders were heralded even more for their daily sacrifices.

The interest in what civilians could do for their country heightened as well, even in Pine Bluff.

"Applications were up, and there was a lot of interest in being firefighters," said Howell, who will have served as Pine Bluff's fire chief for 10 years on Dec. 31. "Overall, our staff, it grew in small numbers. At our height, we had 102, and then I think we were at 95, 96. Now, we're constantly at 100 firefighters."

The 9/11 terrorist attack resulted in a loss of 346 firefighters and paramedics and 71 law enforcement officers, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff fire department. It also led Howell's department to improve their preparedness, communication systems and situational awareness.

"We definitely improved our radio communications, and better protocols and safety, being able to inspect buildings, pre-plan and prepare for the worst-case scenario and just have a heightened sense of urgency that, hey, we can't take things for granted," he said. "We have to pre-plan. I think that's probably the biggest thing."

Howell is among many local leaders who have taken on greater roles than the ones they held in 2001. Today, the Pine Bluff fire department will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attack on America with a short ceremony starting at 8:58 a.m. at each of its fire stations. The public is invited to attend.

At 8:58 a.m., all available fire department personnel will assemble at attention in front of each station flag pole, or a central location in front of the building. A company officer or chaplain, if present, may choose to make brief remarks, and the flag will be lowered.

At 8:59, sirens will sound for one minute.

"That's a remembrance ceremony just to show that those members who have lost their lives are gone but not forgotten," Howell said. "It's just a remembrance-type of ceremony. We do it every year at all of our fire stations. That's our way of saying we remember those who've sacrificed their lives and lost their lives in an unfortunate situation."

--

Ivan Whitfield was off work from the Pine Bluff Police Department and was at home watching television. Then the TV station's national news reports interrupted what he was watching, and his world changed.

"I was just in awe," said Whitfield, who said he was a sergeant or lieutenant in the police department at the time. "One plane had already hit the first tower, and as they were talking, a second plane hit. It was just unreal that someone would attack the United States of America. That's something I thought I would never see. Who would ever think of attacking America? It was unbelievable."

Whitfield said that very quickly, all planes in the sky were ordered to land. The problem was that not all planes were responding, raising the possibility that the military would have to take action. That thought, the 59-year-old Whitfield said, was beyond comprehension.

"The idea that America would have to start shooting down American planes," Whitfield said, pausing. "It was just something that you would never think would happen here.

Asked how 9/11 changed the police department, Whitfield said the training suddenly included other possible methods of terrorism.

"We beefed up our training because the thing was, after that happened, we didn't think that was the end of it," he said. "We trained on railroad cars and the material they had and how long they could stay stopped if they were carrying something hot. And we trained on 18-wheelers and what they could carry."

In the days following 9/11, security around the country was on high alert, but such a status cannot be maintained forever, Whitfield said.

"The country was using tremendous resources to guard everything, and I remember the effort being put out to safeguard the nation's nuclear plants," Whitfield said. "It's something that we couldn't do at the same level 20 years later."

For that reason, Whitfield said, there is far more use of security cameras and other monitoring devices today.

"Hopefully, with those tools, we can prevent something like this from happening again," he said.

Asked if 9/11 had changed him personally, Whitfield said it had.

"Anytime you hear about a loss of life, particularly a fallen officer, no matter if it's in Arkansas or Washington, D.C., you feel the loss of a brother you never got to know," Whitfield said. "From that incident, you become more aware of the importance of life."

Whitfield said that since 9/11, he has become more conscious of what goes on around him.

"These brothers and sisters went to work that day with plans to go home and do other things that evening," he said. "But they never made it. You have to cherish every moment that you can and not take anything for granted."

--

Mayor Shirley Washington, who was in her early 50s at the time, had just come back into her office at Oak Park Elementary School, where she was principal, when her phone rang. It was her great uncle L.B. Porter.

"Have you got your television on?" he asked her.

Washington said she told him she had a TV set in her office, but it wasn't on.

"Turn your television on," he said.

"What's going on?" Washington remembers asking him.

"They just bombed the Twin Towers in New York City," her uncle told her.

"I could not believe my eyes," Washington said.

Washington said she went out into the hall and was met by the librarian, who was spreading the news. One by one, other teachers turned on their televisions and started watching.

The struggle, Washington said, was deciding how much to let students know about what was going on. The event was historic, so there was reason to tell them what was happening. On the other hand, she said, no one knew what might follow the plane crashes and disaster.

"It was so awful," Washington said. "We all wondered if this was the beginning of the end. It was that tragic. We wanted students to be aware of the events, but we didn't want them to be engulfed with fear."

In the years that followed the events of 9/11, Washington said she always observed the day at her school, and she said she herself gained a new respect for her country after that day.

"I would say that my level of patriotism has increased as a result of 9/11," she said. "And my respect for America's service men and women also went to another level. They are the ones that put their lives on the line for all of us. The events of that day also focused my attention on what happened to us and what can happen to us so quickly."