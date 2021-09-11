Cyclists' mood light for a little Night Ride

This was one night the lights at Simmons Bank Field didn't have to be turned on.

Cyclists took to the Friday night sky for a 3.5-mile Night Ride, starting at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football stadium as part of the 18th annual Tour de Bluff. The starting point was a familiar setting to Angie Andrade, a psychology professor at the school.

"Cycling has been one of the best ways to gain a sense of community," the California native said. "I came to the Tour de Bluff last year, enjoyed it and made friends, and I wanted to come back and try it again."

The Night Ride gave Pine Bluff residents Marqetus Williams, 39, and Bernard Clark, 45, a chance at night to take in the city they love.

"I like how things are going up in Pine Bluff," Williams said. "I like how downtown is fixed up. I care about Pine Bluff a lot."

Williams and Clark ride around the city often. To make the ride more enjoyable, they installed late-model boomboxes on the back of their bikes.

The ride, escorted by Pine Bluff police units and a firetruck, went down L.A. "Prexy" Davis Drive to Pullen Avenue into the Lake Saracen area and then into Regional Park.

This is the second year the city Parks and Recreation Department has supported the ride. Department Director Samuel Glover said he and organizers Sandra and Kenneth Fisher came up with the Night Ride as a way to help riders get outside during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's something different and something that's popping up all over the country," Glover said. "We thought we would join in. Cycling has a growing interest in Pine Bluff. We can get people back into doing cycling."